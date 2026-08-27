Review: Flexibility on Display

ViewSonic is not going to like me for saying this, but its new VG1457 14-inch dual-screen portable monitor is not for everyone. However, for those of you who can truly use it, I’m betting it’ll become invaluable in short order.

Flexibility is the main appeal for the VG1457. You've got two screens that can be used to make one big display or two identical versions of your current display or even show content from two sources at once. There's even built-in Auto Pivot, so the orientation adjusts to how you've positioned the unit.

The VG1457 ships with two USB-C cables, a power supply, and a nifty sleeve that provides a little extra protection during transport. You can also cut out a portion of the packaging and create a small case for the cables and power supply.

Each 16:10 LED panel features 1,920x1,200 pixels, so they are basically Full HD but taller (WUXGA, technically speaking). In other words, they don't hold a candle to the ViewSonic VG3456C 34-inch curved ultra-wide monitor on my desk. Then again, my desktop monitor isn't going with me to sales meetings (or anywhere else). But I don't want to undersell these panels—they are bright with an anti-glare surface, 8-bit color, and 800:1 contrast ratio—and should deliver at least 15,000 hours of use.

The VG1457's kickstand not only offers stability but includes tactile controls, three USB-C ports, and speakers. (Image credit: ViewSonic)

You've got three USB-C ports on the adjustable integrated kickstand (please, don't kick it). The top port (C1) is dedicated to the top display (when the unit is completely unfolded), while the middle port (C2) provides access to both displays and audio output. C2 is the default main input signal when both ports are in use and the one I mostly used during testing. The bottom port (C3) is strictly for monitor power. Bonus feature: Plug in the included power adapter into either C1 or C2 and it can charge a device plugged into the other port.

Also on the kickstand is a four-button stack, a tactile control panel for navigating a handful of small, on-screen menus. I probably should have read the directions, but I just went right into it.

Turns out it’s a very intuitive way to customize your panels. The top two buttons are up and down, while the bottom two buttons are OK and back. From here, you can change inputs, adjust the volume and image brightness, and modify how sources are displayed. Download ViewSonic's vDisplay Manager software for even easier on-screen display adjustments.

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The bottom button also doubles as the power button, and there's a small power indicator light next to it. While it's best to plug in the VG1457, it can also work off your laptop’s battery. That said, it chewed up battery power very quickly, so I’d argue against relying on external battery power unless you have the world’s shortest presentation.

We finish our tour of the kickstand with two 2-watt speakers, positioned above the ports and the buttons. They sound exactly how you think low-power speakers on a monitor kickstand would sound—think entry-level speakerphone, not high fidelity. Sadly, there is no EQ or other adjustments for the speakers, only volume.

If you're like me and work with a wider desktop monitor, going back to a smaller laptop screen can be … an adjustment. The VG1457 provides a bigger canvas (comparable to a 19-inch monitor) than most laptops when you set it to Full Screen mode, albeit with about a 1-inch bezel in the middle. You can set horizontally, as usual, or vertically for more of a portrait approach to your computer workspace. If you have a compact laptop, this monitor is a godsend. Just be sure your ports are positioned upward when you use the kickstand to avoid cable kinks.

There are three other display modes. Mirror, as you'd expect, mirrors your laptop display, while Extend gives a wide view across all three. There's also Dual Source, which allows you to dedicate each panel to a separate device—not a universal need, but could be very handy in some scenarios.

The VC1457 offers several configurations, including full screen (left) and mirror, which can share one source's screen on two different displays. (Image credit: ViewSonic)

Mirror mode is where the VG1457 really shines. Not every presentation happens in a conference room, and not every room has easy access to a projector or even a large-screen TV. But you can fold the VG1457 so it resembles an A-frame, which activates what ViewSonic calls Share Mode. That means meeting participants on both sides of the table can see your presentation clearly, while you navigate from your laptop at the head of the table.

Available for about $350, ViewSonic is clearly targeting "road warriors" with the VG1457, be they sales associates, consultants, or other frequent travellers. The well-built unit weighs less than 3 pounds but folds up neatly for easy transport, and punches above its weight for flexible presentations and oversized screen real estate. Again, I understand the VG1457 does not address a universal Pro AV need—but if you have the need, it’s definitely going to be a want.