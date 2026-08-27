Lubbock County Medical Examiner's Office Gets Connected with Extron

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The new 30,000-plus-square-foot facility replaces an aging infrastructure with high-performance Extron AV technology, enabling secure, real-time audio and video sharing across autopsy suites, observation areas, and training spaces.

Utilizing Extron DTP matrix switchers, signal transmitters, and SMP 352 dual-channel recorders, the facility allows medical staff to view live procedures, capture high-definition recordings for case documentation, and streamline clinical and training workflows with simple TouchLink Pro control panels.

Supported by Extron's extensive control driver library, the control processor coordinates PTZ cameras, microphones, displays, and an Extron ShareLink Pro wireless system alongside a Cisco Webex Codec, delivering unified, hybrid conferencing and remote collaboration across all facility spaces.

(Image credit: Extron)

Extron AV technology has been deployed at the new Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office in Texas to enable secure, real-time communication between autopsy suites, observation areas, and training spaces. Designed by DataCom Design Group and installed by Moyers Group, the system supports clinical workflows, forensic accuracy, and training requirements across the 30,000-plus-square-foot facility.

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Two independent AV systems, each centered on an Extron DTP CrossPoint matrix switcher, provide reliable routing of video and audio between spaces while allowing separate operation and controlled interconnection for live demonstrations and collaboration. The result is a flexible, standards-based AV environment that enables staff to view procedures in real time, communicate across rooms, and record sessions for later review.

“Extron allowed us to implement a robust yet flexible control system to give medical staff access to a wide range of AV technology,” said Nick Rogers, CTS programming and commissioning agent. “Extron excelled with a wide range of control drivers that allow simplified control and programming of third party devices such as conferencing codecs, microphones, displays, and PTZ cameras.”

Lubbock County needed clear audio and video between autopsy rooms, the special autopsy space, the viewing room, and the training conference room. Each space had different routing needs. The system had to send signals only to selected rooms. Staff wanted to see procedures in real time, record sessions, and review material without delays. They also needed simple controls for switching and monitoring.

The new facility introduced two separate AV environments with different roles. One covered the autopsy, observation, and circulation spaces, while the other served the training conference room. The county needed both to operate independently, yet still support direct communication between locations. A routing method was required to connect these systems without merging them.

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(Image credit: Extron)

Coordination with the IT department was important. The training room had to work with the county’s Cisco Webex Codec. This required careful planning. The codec needed to integrate with touchpanels, cameras, microphones, and local device inputs. Staff training also mattered. The system offered many options, so users needed to understand each function.

The system uses Extron DTP HDMI transmitters and receivers for signal extension, along with SMP 352 dual channel recorders to capture live procedures for documentation and training. A dedicated AV system in the training conference room integrates an Extron ShareLink Pro system for wired and wireless content sharing and connects to a Cisco Webex codec for real-time communication with the autopsy suite. Extron TouchLink Pro touchpanels and an IPCP Pro 255Q xi control processor provide intuitive system control, enabling staff to manage routing, camera feeds, audio, and recording with ease. The completed installation delivers a modern AV infrastructure that supports medical training, case review, and day-to-day operational needs while ensuring reliable, clear communication throughout the facility.

The county now has an AV environment that fits the clinical demands of the building. It supports training, case review, and communication. With their system design, and use of Extron technologies, the Moyers Group helped the medical examiner move from an aging facility to a modern space with reliable AV tools across all rooms.