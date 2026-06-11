Want to Know How UT Martin Turned a Computer Store into an Esports Haven? Extron Has the Answer

The University of Tennessee at Martin (UT Martin) transformed an underutilized campus computer store into a modernized esports room, creating a flexible, budget-conscious environment to support increasing educational interest in both casual gaming and competitive esports. To meet space and funding constraints while delivering strong AV infrastructure, UT Martin implemented an Extron-based system that routes gameplay and other content to large displays around the room and supports versatile streaming and room operation.

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“This room is just the beginning,” said Jace Williams, AV system administrator at the university. “We are starting with an esports club with hopes to someday soon grow it into an esports team. The interest is already here and it’s an exciting time to be a part of this growing program.”

At the core of the installation is an Extron DTP CrossPoint 108 4K presentation matrix switcher, selected as the backbone for routing signals from multiple PCs, gaming consoles, and streaming setups to outputs throughout the room. An Extron TLP Pro 1220TG TouchLink Pro touchpanel works in conjunction with the matrix switcher's integrated control processor to provide intuitive AV system control. The system also includes a DTP2 R 211 Receiver with audio de-embedding. An Extron MGP 641 xi Multi-Window Processor is planned for integration as the system evolves, supporting an esports space designed for scalability.

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