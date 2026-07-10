Talk a Look at How Extron AV Technologies Connect a Growing Congregation

Opened to the public in 2004, As-Syafaah Mosque in Sembawang, Singapore has completed a renovation to modernize video distribution across its four-story facility. The upgrade streamlines daily operations throughout the main prayer halls, women’s prayer area, 17 classrooms, and a basement overflow space. It also improves streaming and recording for Friday prayers to accommodate a growing congregation and ensure a more inclusive worship experience. All of this was completed within one month to avoid disrupting the mosque’s daily operations.

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The solution integrates Extron AV technologies for AV signal switching, scaling, and distribution over shielded twisted pair cabling, enabling 4K video routing and delivery to 14 displays and 10 projectors across reception areas, prayer halls, classrooms, and the main auditorium.

(Image credit: Extron)

“Extron was chosen for their established brand, fantastic support, and local repair center," said Alan Hong, sales and project manager, Maxxmedia International. "Extron products have been successfully deployed at many mosques around Singapore and are well known for their reliability, ease of use, and performance.”

To support the needs of all worshippers, As-Syafaah uses an Extron SMP 351 H.264 Streaming Media Processor with Dual Recording LinkLicense enhancement to stream and record sermons, including Friday prayers. Streams are distributed to monitors throughout the mosque and recordings are accessible online. Extron TouchLink Pro touchpanels and IPCP Pro control processors provide intuitive system control for non-technical staff, including video layouts, picture-in-picture, PTZ camera control, routing, and audio preset switching.

Additionally, the team selected an Extron DXP HD 4K PLUS high-performance 4K/60 HDMI matrix switcher, DVS 605 scaler with seamless switching, DTP HD DA 4K 330 distribution amplifiers, and DTP HDMI 4K 330 transmitters and receivers to perform AV signal switching, scaling, and distribution over shielded twisted pair cable throughout the expansive mosque’s four levels.

The new installation at As-Syafaah has been very well received. Staff appreciate the user-friendly GUI, which they find highly intuitive, and report a significant improvement in the daily flow of operations. They also value the peace of mind that comes with Extron’s reliability and support.

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(Image credit: Extron)

The AV system upgrade at As-Syafaah has transformed the mosque into a modern, highly functional space for religious and community activities. Through the seamless integration of Extron products, the mosque now benefits from an advanced, user-friendly AV solution that elevates its programs and services. This project showcases the capability of Extron technology to provide reliable, high-performance AV systems designed to meet the unique demands of religious centers.