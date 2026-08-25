Diversified Turns to Riedel Communications to Elevate Production for a Digital Ministry

Details:

Transformation Church deployed a comprehensive Riedel Communications system across its three-story venue to support a high-volume digital ministry reaching hundreds of thousands of viewers.

The new ecosystem eliminated previous system bottlenecks by providing full-facility wireless coverage, crystal-clear audio that reduces listening fatigue, and per-source volume control for custom audio mixes.

Color-coded SmartPanels and intuitive software made configuration easy enough to delegate to line techs, while direct, proactive support from Riedel ensured a seamless, reliable operation for the production crew.

(Image credit: Riedel Communications)

Transformation Church is a digital ministry which has deployed a comprehensive communications infrastructure built around the Riedel Communications Artist intercom ecosystem. Reaching tens of thousands of concurrent viewers live and hundreds of thousands more online, the church requires flawless real-time communication among directors, camera operators, lighting teams, audio engineers, stage managers, and broadcast staff. As production scale increased, the church’s previous setup operated at its absolute limits, prompting the move toward a more flexible, reliable, and scalable matrix system.

[The Integration Guide to House of Worship]

Designed and deployed by system integrator Diversified in collaboration with the church's internal technical team, the new communications network spans Transformation Church’s expansive three-story facility. The venue features a 3,000-seat auditorium, production control rooms, media studios, meeting areas, and children's ministry spaces. At the core of the deployment is an Artist-1024 intercom matrix, supported by more than 50 Bolero wireless beltpacks distributed across 39 antennas, over 40 1200 Series SmartPanels in 1RU and 2RU configurations, and more than 90 Riedel headsets in PRO and AIR variants.

The immediate improvement in audio clarity drastically reduced listening fatigue for crew members working long production days. Staff members no longer need to run beltpack volumes at maximum levels just to understand cues. Additionally, the Bolero wireless ecosystem provides complete, uninterrupted coverage throughout the entire building—including elevators and exterior areas—allowing staff to roam freely without losing connectivity. Beltpacks also leverage Bluetooth pairing, enabling hosts and operators to handle personal calls or IFB monitoring through a single headset without switching devices mid-show.

(Image credit: Riedel Communications)

The addition of SmartPanels streamlined day-to-day operations through intuitive, color-coded interfaces that allow users to easily distinguish channels, groups, and priority feeds. Unlike the church's previous party-line setup, the Artist matrix provides per-source volume control, allowing back-end level adjustments for individual users without affecting the entire team. This ease of configuration enabled production leaders to delegate daily communications management to dedicated technical staff, freeing executive directors to focus entirely on show execution.

"We like to say we're a content house packaged as a local church. Everything we do is a coordinated effort — whether it's video, lighting, audio, stage management, or cameras — communication touches every part of the production," Tyler Tritten, technical director at Transformation Church. "The flexibility and reliability of the system make it easier for our teams to stay connected and focused on what they're doing.”

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Beyond hardware capabilities, the direct partnership with Riedel Communications proved invaluable. Proactive manufacturer support, including unprompted site visits from sales engineers to resolve minor technical issues on the spot, established a high level of trust. By integrating Riedel's scalable Artist matrix and Bolero wireless infrastructure, Transformation Church built a robust, future-proof platform capable of supporting its expanding production demands and global digital ministry.