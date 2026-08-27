Pro Audio Design Elevates FORM50 Fitness to a 'Next-Level Workout Environment'

Summary:

FORM50 Fitness partnered with Pro Audio Design (PAD) to address room reverberation and echo.

The installation pairs full-range DAS speakers for impactful, rhythmic bass with Symetrix audio processing.

PAD delivered a seamless audio infrastructure, serving as a proven operational model and high-standard design blueprint for future FORM50 studios as the brand continues to expand.

(Image credit: FORM50 Fitness)

FORM50 Fitness, a boutique reformer studio brand founded in 2018, combines streamlined strength training with Pilates-influenced precision movement to deliver full-body workouts centered on proper form and hands-on coaching. Following the success of her original location in Astoria, Queens, founder Monica Marder recognized that expanding the brand would require elevating the physical and acoustic environments of her spaces. To achieve a premium sonic atmosphere for her Brooklyn Heights studio, Marder partnered with Pro Audio Design (PAD).

[The Next Chapter of Pro AV]

In fitness environments, sound directly shapes the client's emotional and physical performance. While initial retail audio equipment provided sufficient volume, it lacked the vocal clarity necessary for instructors to deliver precise coaching safely without straining their voices. PAD approached the project holistically, combining customized acoustic treatment with high-performance audio hardware to solve the challenges common to long, reflective workout spaces.

(Image credit: FORM50 Fitness)

The team addressed room reverberation while installing full-range DAS speakers to supply powerful, motivating low-end frequencies alongside clear high frequencies. To keep operations simple for instructors, PAD integrated Symetrix audio processing, which provides user-friendly volume control and feedback suppression without requiring complex technical adjustment.

"PAD’s specialized attention to our needs made a massive impact on this location.," Marder said. "They managed every stage of the project from design, to installation, to tuning, to calibration, and I felt confident at every step that we’d made the right investment."

By aligning high-end audio architecture with functional fitness design, the Brooklyn Heights location creates an immersive environment where music energizes participants while instruction remains effortlessly clear. The successful integration now serves as a blueprint for future FORM50 studios, giving leadership the operational confidence to expand the brand while maintaining high standards for client experience and instructor support.

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(Image credit: FORM50 Fitness)

“The studio is a completely seamless sonic environment to step into and it makes the instructor setup incredibly simple and easy to dial-in so they can focus on what matters most,” Marder concluded. “Being able to ensure that high-quality experience gives me a lot of relief and freedom to run the business. PAD was instrumental in ensuring that.”