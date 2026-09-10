Tech Perspectives: Mulling Your Management Platform Options

The Pro AV industry does not have a shortage of management platforms. It has a shortage of agreement about what the word “management” means.

One vendor may be describing a dashboard that shows whether devices are online. Another may offer a cloud portal for configuring rooms. A third may monitor equipment from many manufacturers. A fourth may claim it can diagnose problems and fix them automatically.

For buyers, the challenge is determining what each platform can see, what it can reach, what it can change, what it can fix, and how much proof exists that those capabilities work in real environments.

A modern collaboration room may depend on a cloud meeting service, room compute, identity, cameras, audio, displays, scheduling panels, sensors, control systems, network switches, firmware, and several vendor clouds. Everything may be functioning as designed, yet the room can still fail. The meeting platform may know that the room application is running, but not that someone unplugged the camera. The camera portal may know it is online, but not that the display is on the wrong input.

Most buyers are not really shopping for another dashboard. They want fewer failed meetings, fewer manual room checks, faster diagnosis, fewer escalations between AV and IT, and fewer occasions when someone must visit a room just to reboot something. A platform should therefore be evaluated by the work it removes, not by the number of screens it adds.

Start with the problem you need to solve.

A company with hundreds of nearly identical rooms from one vendor has a different requirement from a university with classrooms containing equipment from many manufacturers. An integrator supporting multiple clients also has a different operating model from an enterprise managing one global estate.

There is no universally correct platform because there is no universal collaboration environment.

SCN Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

The first question should not be, “Which platform manages the most things?” It should be, “Which part of our environment is unmanaged, difficult to support, or consuming too much labor?”

Use the onion to understand the market.

A blank capability rings (or onion) diagram is a useful way to compare platforms without turning the exercise into a vendor ranking. Each ring represents a broader level of scope.

At the center are tools that primarily monitor a vendor’s own devices. These may provide inventory, online or offline status, firmware information, configuration, and basic alerts. They are often narrow but can also be mature and extremely useful.

The next ring adds visibility into adjacent parts of the room. A platform may begin with its own devices but also see the meeting service, peripherals, room compute, displays, or other nearby components. It is still operating from a defined ecosystem, but it understands more of the room.

(Image credit: David J. Danto)

Broad multi-vendor room or estate monitoring is represented by the third ring. These platforms aim to provide one operational view across equipment from many manufacturers, different room types, and possibly multiple sites or customers.

Finally, the outer ring adds diagnosis and remediation. At this level, the platform should do more than report that something is wrong. It should help determine why the failure occurred, recommend or perform corrective action, and provide evidence that the issue was resolved.

The farther out a platform sits, the broader its claimed scope. But broader does not automatically mean better.

Breadth is not the same as depth.

While a broad, multi-vendor platform may support more products than a vendor-native platform, that doesn't mean it supports each one as comprehensively. A company standardized almost entirely on one manufacturer may receive deeper control from that manufacturer’s own portal than from a broader platform in an outer ring.

The native platform may understand the hardware, software, firmware, cloud service, configuration model, diagnostics, and support process in far greater detail. An independent platform may tell you something about 20 manufacturers. A vendor-native platform may tell you considerably more about one.

That is the central tradeoff between breadth and depth.

Neither approach is automatically superior. This is also why the idea of a perfect “single pane of glass” is misleading. Most organizations will continue to use overlapping tools because different platforms understand different parts of the room more deeply.

Age, maturity, and scope are separate.

The onion chart shows functional scope, but it does not show product maturity. A platform can be narrow and highly proven. It can be broad and lightly validated. It can also be relatively new while offering advanced automation that older platforms do not yet provide.

An older platform may have years of deployments, reference customers, established support processes, and a long integration history without leading in modern automation. A newer platform may be built around current cloud, API, and AI models without yet being ready for enterprise-wide deployment.

Buyers should ask for supported-device lists, integration documentation, reference deployments, release histories, and specific remediation examples. They should also ask which capabilities are fully productized and which still depend on custom coding, professional services, or roadmap promises.

Monitoring, management, and remediation are different.

The market becomes confusing because vendors use similar words for different capabilities. Monitoring means the system can see that something is happening, such as a device being offline, disconnected, or out of date. Management means the platform can change something. It may update firmware, alter a setting, restart a service, or schedule an action.

The AV/UC management market is not converging around one master dashboard. It is developing into overlapping control planes.

Remote control means a technician can reach the system and perform an action manually. Remediation means the platform can correct the underlying problem. Autonomous remediation means it can diagnose and fix certain defined problems without waiting for an operator.

Those distinctions matter. An alert is not a fix. Opening a ticket is not remediation. Giving a technician remote access is not automation. Reporting that a room is unhealthy does not mean the platform knows why.

How the platform connects matters.

A management platform cannot control what it cannot reach. Its connection architecture has a major effect on what it can actually do.

Cloud-to-cloud connections are usually easier to deploy, but the platform can use only the information and controls exposed by the other vendor’s API. Other products use a local gateway, virtual machine, collector, or appliance to communicate with devices behind the enterprise firewall. This can provide deeper access, but it creates security and maintenance questions.

Direct device access may enable stronger control and remediation, but buyers need to understand how credentials are stored, how access is logged, how permissions are revoked, and what prevents an automated action from affecting the wrong system.

When a vendor says its platform can automatically fix a room, ask exactly how it reaches the failing component, what permissions it uses, which actions require approval, and what guardrails are available to limit the automation.

AI is moving the market from alerts to action.

AI will quickly become standard language in this category. Nearly every management vendor will claim intelligent analysis, natural-language interaction, automated troubleshooting, or agentic operation.

The useful question is not whether the platform uses AI—it's what the AI accomplishes. Does it summarize alarms or identify root cause? Does it recommend an action or execute one? Can administrators limit the actions it may take? Is every action logged and reversible?

Automation can reduce support workloads when the problem is familiar and the corrective action is predictable. But uncontrolled automation can turn one room failure into a larger outage. Autonomous remediation has value only when it is bounded, auditable, and proven.

You will probably need more than one platform.

The AV/UC management market is not converging around one master dashboard. It is developing into overlapping control planes.

Vendor-native portals will remain important because they provide deep device-level control. Collaboration-service consoles will remain important because they understand their own clients, policies, accounts, and service health. Integrator and managed-service tools will remain important for ticketing, escalation, remote support, and multi-customer operations. Broader estate platforms may sit above or alongside these tools, correlating information across systems and helping support teams understand the room as a complete operating environment.

The goal should not necessarily be eliminating every existing console. It should be closing the gaps between them. The best platform is not automatically the one in the outermost onion ring; it's the one that matches the organization’s device mix, standardization strategy, support model, security requirements, and tolerance for automation.

The winning platforms will not be the ones with the broadest dashboard claims. They will be the ones that reduce manual checks, shorten troubleshooting, prevent unnecessary truck rolls, and prove that problems were corrected before the next person walked into the room.