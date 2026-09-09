Shure Unveils WAVETOOL 4. Here's What to Know

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WAVETOOL 4 is designed to support audio teams throughout the entire production lifecycle, from setup and mic checks through live performance and post-event review.

Enhancements include Global Instant Replay, support for 192 channels, a fully scalable interface, and more.

The software also expands access to WAVETOOL through subscription licensing managed via ShureCloud.

(Image credit: Shure)

Shure has unveiled WAVETOOL 4, the latest evolution of its professional audio monitoring and listening software. Designed for theater, live sound, broadcast, and houses of worship, WAVETOOL 4 enables teams to monitor, replay, and verify live audio across their entire system in real time. By combining direct listening, instant replay, and team collaboration, WAVETOOL 4 gives engineers greater confidence to troubleshoot issues faster and keep productions running smoothly.

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WAVETOOL 4 builds on the platform’s listening-first foundation with new capabilities that expand visibility across complex productions. New features include full-system Global Instant Replay with up to 30 minutes of history, expanded channel capacity, a customizable user interface, and enhanced collaboration tools that give teams the context to investigate unexpected events, coordinate responses, and maintain awareness throughout every production.

“WAVETOOL has changed how we monitor productions, quite fundamentally," said Dominic Bilkey, head of sound and video for the National Theatre in London. "The ability to roam freely backstage, working the wigs, makeup, and costume teams, with the chat function going into that as well. It’s that set of tools that enables the team to accurately do their job."

Unlike traditional monitoring tools that rely solely on looking at the meters, WAVETOOL 4 allows engineers to listen directly to live audio channels while maintaining visibility across wired and wireless sources. The platform brings audio, replay, alerts, and communication into a single shared environment, turning monitoring into a common reference point for the entire production team.