The State of AV/IT 2026: DVIGear
Steven Barlow, President of DVIGear, shares insights on the ongoing transition to networked AV and the role the cloud and AI play.
AVT Question: Please share insights on the ongoing transition to networked AV and the role the cloud and AI play.
Thought Leader: Steven Barlow, President of DVIGear
Every vendor claims a full networked AV/IT suite. The real question is, how do you get there without ripping out equipment that still has years of life left, and without opening new security holes? The ideal approach is a transition that's additive rather than wholesale. DisplayNet uses standards-based, uncompressed distribution that can run over the IP network you already operate, coexisting with the matrix switchers and endpoints already in place—so you can migrate on your own schedule instead of someone else's, extending the infrastructure you own rather than replacing it.
On security, putting AV on IP isn't a new attack surface to fear; it's the opportunity to bring AV under the same enterprise governance—segmentation, authentication, monitoring—that already protects everything else. Uncompressed, deterministic signals stay on premises where real-time video belongs. That also defines the cloud's role: Latency keeps the pixels local, so the cloud handles the control plane of orchestration, monitoring, and configuration.
The most stubborn barrier has always been expertise. Operating AV-over-IP has meant mastering proprietary APIs and control syntax. DisplayNet Connect for AI Agents removes that bottleneck. As the first AV-over-IP system with native Model Context Protocol support, it's directly controllable by Claude, OpenAI Codex, Gemini CLI, or any MCP-compatible agent. A technology manager states intent in plain language and the system configures itself, compressing what once took days of custom development into minutes.
The winning transition is incremental, secures itself with the IT stack you already trust, and uses AI to erase the learning curve that kept networked AV out of reach.
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Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.