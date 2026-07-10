Everything to Know about Powersoft's Latest Tranducer Technologies

Powersoft unveiled MM-Force and Spixel at InfoComm 2026. These two transducer technologies were developed for OEM loudspeaker manufacturers and specialized audio applications requiring compact form factors, high power efficiency, and advanced system integration capabilities.

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MM-Force is a low-frequency transducer platform available in 8-inch and 10-inch formats engineered for compact subwoofer applications where installation depth, weight and vibration control are critical design constraints. Based on Powersoft’s high-motor-strength and moving-magnet technologies, MM-Force combines an ultra-shallow profile of less than 70mm with inertially balanced moving parts to minimize vibration during operation. MM-Force is intended for OEM integration in flush-mount architectural loudspeakers, compact portable systems, automotive audio systems and outdoor loudspeaker applications requiring high environmental protection ratings.

MM-Force incorporates a moving magnet topology that reduces the amount of neodymium required compared to conventional moving coil loudspeakers, while maintaining high motor strength and output capability. The design also enables low resistive losses and improved power efficiency when paired with Powersoft Class-D amplification platforms.

Spixel is a compact 2.5-inch full-range transducer platform developed for applications requiring high SPL performance and extended frequency response in the upper bass range from minimal enclosure volumes. Derived from the same high-motor-strength design principles used in Powersoft’s IPAL technology platform, Spixel extends the company’s transducer development into compact full-range applications.

Designed for OEM loudspeaker manufacturers and custom-integrated systems, Spixel supports applications including point-source loudspeakers, line arrays, portable systems and wave-field synthesis speaker matrices. Spixel is available in both 4-ohm and 100-ohm configurations and delivers frequency response down to 100 Hz from a compact 2.5-inch format. Spixel also integrates onboard identification and monitoring technologies through native AnyMATE and SpeakerMATE support, enabling loudspeaker identification, status monitoring and visual diagnostics without requiring additional external hardware or increased system complexity.

“MM-Force and Spixel were developed to help OEM partners address system design challenges related to size, efficiency and integration while achieving higher performance in increasingly constrained physical spaces,” said Mitch Rauch, U.S. sales director for Powersoft. “Both platforms are designed to simplify deployment and maintain system reliability across a wide range of professional audio applications.”