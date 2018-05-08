InfoCommInspo: Yamaha Professional Audio

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at InfoComm 2018.

Q&A with Marc Lopez, Director of Marketing, Commercial Audio Products, Yamaha Professional Audio

Q: Why InfoComm?

Marc Lopez: InfoComm is where Yamaha Professional Audio can connect with a wide variety of attendees from integrators and consultants to tech managers and end users at houses of worship and rental companies in order to present and discuss new solutions for their projects and provide demonstrations of our latest technologies.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

ML: We expect to see simplification of connectivity, interaction, and control in order to bring complex networked systems and technologies down to easily manageable solutions.

Q: How Will your solutions inspire integrators?

ML: Yamaha recognizes that not all AV integrators are IT experts. We have solutions that address a wide range of applications that scale for budget and project scope taking into account common workflows to increase the speed of integration and installation.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

ML: In a similar manner, we realize as a company that not all tech managers are A/V experts, and so we strive to make high-quality audio a reality with convenience and speed.

To learn more, visit Yamaha Professional Audio at Booth C1346, Demo Room N113, and Yamaha UC (Revolabs) at N1227 at InfoComm 2018.