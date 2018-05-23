InfoCommInspo: RTI

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at InfoComm 2018.

Q&A with Brett Stokke, Director of Marketing for RTI

Q: Why InfoComm?

Brett Stokke

Brett Stokke: More and more, RTI is getting pulled into the commercial space by our dealers and InfoComm gives us an opportunity to show off our latest and greatest custom control solutions. This year we’re looking forward to putting the spotlight on our new line of AV signal management solutions. Offering tight integration with the RTI control ecosystem, our video matrix switches, extenders, presentation scalers, and audio mixer amplifiers deliver a complete end-to-end solution for commercial projects, ranging from hospitality to corporate environments. Adding to our offering, we also acquired the Miravue video-over-IP distribution solution for powerful, scalable AV distribution over wired and wireless Ethernet networking.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

BS: Managed services is a key trend we expect to see. As a society, we’ve become very reliant on technology, and a growing expectation that all of these devices will "just work.” If something does go wrong in a commercial environment, it isn’t just an inconvenience, it can be a drag on productivity and even hurt a business. It is the expertise of the integrator that can minimize downtime with the right blend of devices, infrastructure, and the control system that ties it all together. To that end, we have developed the RTiQ Intelligent Monitoring System, which not only checks the status of all devices in a system, but also sends notifications in real time. This gives the integrator time to correct issues, in many cases before the client even knows there’s a problem.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

BS: With a complete line of award-winning custom control solutions, and now AV signal management, RTI has an extremely powerful end-to-end control and automation solution. Evolving over the past 25 years, our Integration Designer APEX programming platform combines speed and simplicity with the complete freedom to design a custom control experience for their clients. These hardware and software solutions work in harmony to provide the power and flexibility that is needed to deliver an enjoyable control experience for the end user and set dealers apart from the competition.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

BS: The RTI control ecosystem provides tech managers with the flexibility to pick the products that work best for them via flexible and expandable options. In terms of functionality and ease of use, RTI has a product to accommodate just about any type of installation. With our Integration Designer APEX software, tech managers are offered the customizable solutions they need to bring their vision to life.

