Words to Describe AVEC 2018

C-Level professionals gathered in Tampa, FL this week for AVIXA's annual AV Executive Conference (AVEC). Featuring insights into the economy, various industry verticals, sales training and more, AVEC attendees walked away with new perspectives and plenty of new connections—networking events were also a primary component of the event.

We asked attendees how they would describe AVEC 2018 and here's what they had to say:

Insightful

"In our ever-changing world, it is important to give yourself opportunities to gain insight as to what other leaders are doing for their organizations. AVEC provided me an opportunity to talk to my peers and discuss end customer needs, technology trends, and to get economic outlook that was tailored for our industry. Overall it was a very educational and enjoyable experience."

—Michael Peveler, Vice President of Sales, AtlasIED

Enthusiastic

"Being able to get an intimate look at the state of the industry and what vertical markets are trending made me hopeful for the future."

—Jeremy Caldera, CTS-D, CTS-I, CEO, IAS Technology



Collaborative

"The conversations I've have, the networking I've done, all of the things we're doing at AVEC have sparked new ideas. We've been able to share best practices and come together for the betterment of the industry."

—Megan Stasio, Vice President of Operations, Data Projections

Thought-Provoking

"At AVEC, we're challenged to think differently. One takeaway for me is that we have to listen more closely to what our clients needs from us and act accordingly."

—Steve Greenblatt, President, Control Concepts

Fireball

"This event was an accelerant in all ways—I'm fired up for new collaborations and business opportunities."

—Frank Pisano, VP of Sales, Americas, BrightSign

Dynamic

"A bit overused but the true definition of dynamic is the perfect description of our industry—constant change and progress."

—Nick Belcore, Executive Vice President, Peerless-AV

Experience

"As an industry, we can change the way people experience the world. That's no overreaching—that's what each attendee will do when they leave here."

—David Labuskes, CEO, AVIXA

Community

"AVEC brings the AV community together—which is always a good thing—but in a unique way where we're not focusing on technology in an expo. We're learning how to make our businesses better together."

—Wallace Johnson, Managing Director, WLJ Consulting

Motivating

"AVEC motivated me to put the customer first and to go into 2019 with a fresh perspective on the industry."

—Alexis La Broi, CTS, Systems Consultant, Avitecture

Limitless

"We have an unprecedented opportunity in front of us to lead a value- and outcome-rich conversation in a world that is hungry for input and advice. We need to step forward and take a leadership role in that dialogue or face relegation to a commoditized role. The choice is ours!"

—Jeff Day, President, North of 10 Advisors