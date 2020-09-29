WATCH: 'Tech That Connects' at the 2020 AV/IT Summit

The AV/IT Summit took place virtually for the first time this year, providing an experiential challenge for the show’s organizers, which include the editors at Systems Contractor News, AV Technology, and parent company, Future.

This COVID-19 pandemic has forced a change—not only in the pro AV industry, of course, but in all industries around the world—and it’s really only recently that we’ve begun to figure out what factors are most important in delivering successful events and experiences.

Though we may not be able to meet in person, we can still meet, and knowing what factors are most significant in a positive experience can help us all get the most out of it.

An afternoon panel discussion at the AV/IT Summit went into more detail on the subject of technology-mediated experiences. "Tech That Connects" brought together four subject matter experts—Bradford Benn, CTS, manager, audio, video, projection, lighting at a major media and entertainment company; Jeff Day, co-founder and president, Tack22; Anna Crider, principal, Entro, and president of the SEGD's board of directors; and Meg Sciarini-Smith, AV systems engineer at a Silicon Valley tech—who discussed experiential techniques AV professionals can employ to amplify a sense of community.

Watch the video below to see the Tech That Connects panel at the 2020 AV/IT Summit.