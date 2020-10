At the 2020 AV/IT Summit, representatives from 1 Beyond, Crestron, Sennheiser, and WolfVision discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic is changing the landscape of pro AV and accelerating trends that were already underway.

Watch the video below to learn more about pro AV in a post-COVID-19 world.

All of the 2020 AV/IT Summit content—including the exhibit hall—is available on demand for the next month. To learn more, visit avitsummit.com.

For more information, contact: