Spotlight on Denell A. Davis of PPDS

Name: Denell A. Davis

Title: Marketing & Event Manager, North America

Company: PPDS

AVN: What excites you about the AV industry?

DENELL A. DAVIS: The thing I love most about our industry is how dynamic it is; the COVID crisis has highlighted the importance of being nimble in business, and I think our industry is on the forefront of bringing these solutions ahead for the betterment of our society.

AVN: How can AV professionals help smooth the transition back into offices, schools, and retail spaces, post-pandemic?

DD: We as AV professionals should be demonstrating the full solutions we have to help our community transition to our future. Schools, malls, offices, etc, already have their hands full trying to adapt and transition their existing ways of doing business. We as the experts should be making it simple to see the value of our solutions, and simple to implement them. That means forming meaningful partnerships throughout the channel.

AVN: Fav podcast or playlist track at the moment?

DD: My favorite podcast is called "No Stupid Questions" by Angela Duckworth (professor at University of Pennsylvania) and Stephen Dubner (author, journalist, and media personality); I love the storytelling approach to the curiosities of life.