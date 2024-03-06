Roadmap 2024: Jupiter

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Sidney Rittenberg, Chief Executive Officer at Jupiter

As Jupiter revolutionizes the enterprise visual form factor, we will continue our breakthroughs in large, 21:9 5K displays, and at the same time champion the highest security standards with our video wall processors.

Leading our 21:9 positioning, Jupiter is raising the bar this year to unbelievable heights. We’re launching our Gen3 large format 21:9 5K LCD products with Quantum Dot Mini-LED backlight and our unique dual-brightness enhancement technology and at 120Hz refresh rate, ADA-compliant through ultra-low-profile mount, and up to 2,200 nits peak brightness with VESA DisplayHDR1400 certification.

Going back to the office has a new allure—with panoramic display visuals rivaling high-end home TVs.

Our state-of-the-art Zavus direct-view MicroLED is now mature with a full product lineup for 2024, from ultra-fine 0.7mm up to 1.2mm pixel pitch. Unmatched color and contrast in a seamless visual is proof of our vigorous engineering in display quality. Zavus maximizes Jupiter’s large-scale 21:9 vision.

Our philosophy is simple: delivering innovative visual experiences to enterprise customers—from single, 21:9 displays to video wall management; and formulating the best firmware for seamless integration into any enterprise IT infrastructure." —Sidney Rittenberg, Chief Executive Officer at Jupiter

Our philosophy is simple: delivering innovative visual experiences to enterprise customers—from single, 21:9 displays to video wall management; and formulating the best firmware for seamless integration into any enterprise IT infrastructure.

Jupiter has teams of dedicated engineers in various areas of product development, and a wealth of supply chain partners (exclusively) supporting our effort. The optical, electrical, and mechanical engineering that goes into our displays is exclusive to us. We stretched newly launched chipsets to run our large Pana at native 120Hz breakneck refresh rate, developed our own algorithm to drive LCD backlight with over 2,300 local dimming zones, and created our industrial design and especially our own internal boards and connectivity layout.

Our passion for 21:9 5K has seemingly infected the world over. We will continue to push engineering boundaries and lead in the display and video wall processor space.