Roadmap 2024: Carousel Digital Signage

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Amber Ward, Director of Marketing at Carousel Digital Signage, shares exclusive insight into the company's 2024 roadmap.

Amber Ward, Director of Marketing at Carousel Digital Signage
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Amber Ward, Director of Marketing at Carousel Digital Signage

What is our philosophy? At Carousel, we believe that success in digital signage communication hinges on targeting the right person, in the right place, and at the right time. By tailoring your content to the unique interests and needs of your audience, you enhance the impact of your messages.

As we move forward into 2024, we’re looking at one guiding principle: helping our customers break through the noise so they can get the most out of their signage system." —Amber Ward, Director of Marketing at Carousel Digital Signage

We help you supercharge your communications by keeping everyone, from your corporate office to your school districts, storefronts, and everywhere in between feeling welcome, informed, and connected. Carousel allows you to go beyond your wall displays, tailoring messages to screens of all sizes. This ensures you reach your audience precisely—when and where they need it—whether it be through typical signage, tablets, mobile devices, or desktop computers.

As we move forward into 2024, we’re looking at one guiding principle: helping our customers break through the noise so they can get the most out of their signage system. We’ll explore what it means to reach your audience and tailor content to their needs, ensuring a seamless experience for all.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.