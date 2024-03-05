Roadmap 2024: Carousel Digital Signage

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Amber Ward, Director of Marketing at Carousel Digital Signage

What is our philosophy? At Carousel, we believe that success in digital signage communication hinges on targeting the right person, in the right place, and at the right time. By tailoring your content to the unique interests and needs of your audience, you enhance the impact of your messages.

As we move forward into 2024, we’re looking at one guiding principle: helping our customers break through the noise so they can get the most out of their signage system." —Amber Ward, Director of Marketing at Carousel Digital Signage

We help you supercharge your communications by keeping everyone, from your corporate office to your school districts, storefronts, and everywhere in between feeling welcome, informed, and connected. Carousel allows you to go beyond your wall displays, tailoring messages to screens of all sizes. This ensures you reach your audience precisely—when and where they need it—whether it be through typical signage, tablets, mobile devices, or desktop computers.

