QSC Adds Premium Outdoor Landscape Loudspeaker System to its AcousticDesign Series

During a live virtual event on February 16th, QSC introduced the AcousticDesign Series Direct Weather Landscape (AD-DWL) loudspeakers featuring a sleek, elevated bollard enclosure design that allows sound to travel above obstructions while providing a rugged, impact-resistant solution for customized outdoor installations, all without comprising sound quality.

The Direct Weather Landscape Series includes the AD-DWL.180 loudspeaker (180° directional coverage) and the AD-DWL.360 loudspeaker (360° directional coverage), enabling designers to address individual space requirements by directing sound where it’s needed most, while the companion AD-DWL.SUB subwoofer enriches and extends the low-frequency sound profile. All models feature tamper-resistant base support and a subtle green enclosure to match most landscaping aesthetic, which is also paintable to allow for further customization.

For ease of installation, all loudspeakers in the AD-DWL Series share the same footprint for easy adjustments and provide a direct-to-concrete or in-earth base support for a secure permanent installation. In addition, the loudspeakers are built to endure the harshest outdoor environments with a durable polypropylene/fiberglass construction and stainless-steel hardware featuring an IP-55 (Ingress Protection) rating.

The AcousticDesign Series Direct Weather Series offers the same premium sonic characteristics as the rest of the AcousticDesign Series, making it possible for users to mix-and-match between form factors to fit the unique needs of almost any application. Integrators can also take advantage of QSC Intrinsic Correction to simplify the tuning process with built-in custom QSC loudspeaker voicings via the Q-SYS cloud-manageable audio, video, and control Platform or CXD Series amplifier platforms.

“Creating a sonically pristine outdoor listening experience has become increasingly important in many applications,” said Daniel Sanez, amplifier product manager, QSC. “AD-DWL expands the AcousticDesign Series to all types of weather, and is part of a flexible system designed to work together seamlessly to provide a premium sound experience.”

Check out the opening remarks to the QSC’s virtual event, and all new product releases:

