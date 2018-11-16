Pro AV Products You Need to See at Government Video Expo 2018

Government Video Expo takes place Nov 27-29 in Washington, D.C. The event features more than 32 live presentations and over 100 exhibitors. Here are the pro AV products you won't want to miss at the show.

VITEC

EZ TV IPTV System

VITEC's EZ TV IPTV and digital signage solution enables secure, end-to-end full-motion video dissemination and content management for government facilities.

See it in Booth 500.

Crestron DigitalMedia Encoder/Decoder

DM-NVX-350

DM NVX is an AV-over-IP encoder/decoder designed to function as either a transmitter or receiver for any-sized network AV installation.

See it in Booth 422.

Casio Ultra Short Throw LampFree Projector

XJ-UT351WN

Casio XJ-UT351WN offers an estimated 20,000-hour lifespan with minimal brightness degradation and continuous operation.

See it in Booth 302.

ATEN 32x32 Modular Matrix Switch

VM3200

ATEN's VM3200 integrates video wall processing and matrix switching for real-time content control and management in a single chassis with redundant power modules.

See it in Booth 301.

BONUS: Free Sessions You Can't Miss

The Importance of Making Distance Learning Accessible to All

Wednesday, Nov. 28

9:00 - 9:50 a.m.

Room 203 AB

This session will discuss the why, what and how to ensure that distance learning is accessible to persons no matter what their abilities are.

Daylight? Tungsten? Variable? Considering Your Options for LED Lighting

Wednesday, Nov. 28

10:40 - 11:20 a.m.

Barbizon Capitol, Inc.'s Mark Fink reviews the current range of LED light sources—including daylight, tungsten, variable, and full-color fixtures—and helps you understand their respective uses and capabilities.

Cognitive/AI-Enhanced Video and the Public Sector: The Perfect Match

Wednesday, Nov. 28

3:40 - 4:20 p.m.

With all of the budgetary constraints of the government, AI can provide a real benefit to video producers, from metadata extraction to identification of equipment and objects. This session will provide an overview how AI can be used for: heat mapping of traffic and triggers of suspicious things; cataloging of content and then making recommendations; closed captioning/speech-to-text to meet ADA compliance; and highlight clipping.

Projectors vs. Flat Panel Displays: There is a Clear Winner

Thursday, Nov. 29

2:20 - 2:40 p.m.

Front of the room displays are just as important as ever. In this session we will discuss the pros and cons of Flat Panel displays vs. traditional Projector and Screen technology. Learn how to choose the right size screen for any size room as well as some of the latest technologies available today.

How Live Streaming is Taking Over the World

Thursday, Nov. 29

1:40 - 2:00 p.m.

Esports are a growth business that nobody ever expected. Industry revenues may hit $1 billion this year. Video and AV professionals are taking note of the new production and streaming components in esports. Twitch is one of the leaders in the space. This session will provide a unique industry overview and perspective from one of its leaders.

