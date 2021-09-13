Poly’s New Pro-Grade Video Conferencing Devices

Take hybrid meetings to the next level with the Poly Studio X70 and Poly Studio E70 designed to generate meeting equality

Poly has announced the addition of the Poly Studio X70 and Poly Studio E70 to its family of video conferencing solutions at Zoomtopia 2021. The Poly Studio family is designed to upgrade the video collaboration experience and generate meeting equality by bringing pro-grade audio and video to large workspaces.

Your own production studio

The lineup of Poly Studio video conferencing gear brings broadcast-quality video to every meeting, regardless of the participants location, so you can be seen brilliantly and heard clearly. The Poly Studio X70 and Poly Studio E70 feature Poly Director AI technology, which includes Acoustic Fence, and NoiseBlockAI, giving your meeting the feel of a real live broadcast quality production with your own in-room director.

Poly DirectorAI is the brain behind Poly’s cutting-edge video experiences. It uses AI and machine learning technology to deliver real-time automatic transitions, framing and tracking that make everyone feel like they are in the room together. Poly DirectorAI perfects the hybrid working experience by seamlessly connecting those in the meeting room to those joining remotely.

The Poly Studio E70 intelligent camera and Poly Studio X70 video bar are both Zoom-certified solutions which will support Zoom Rooms Smart Gallery to bring meeting equality to medium and large rooms. Zoom Rooms Smart Gallery will use AI to create a gallery view, and send up to three unique video streams to frame-up in-room participants to remote attendees, to make sure everyone gets the face-to-face communication they crave.

“Having the best possible Zoom experience requires getting the best possible gear for your team’s home office and meeting rooms,” said Jeff Smith, Head of Zoom Rooms. “Poly’s pro-grade video conferencing devices and personal solutions are designed to deliver an equitable meeting for everyone by enabling features like Zoom Smart Gallery view to ensure everyone has their own virtual seat at the “table”.”

“At Poly we are committed to delivering a broadcast quality experience through our video-conferencing gear,” said Beau Wilder, SVP and General Manager of Video Collaboration, Poly. “By incorporating film production rules and AI capabilities we are bringing meeting equality to participants in every style of room, regardless of their location.”

A star-studded line up

Poly’s suite video conferencing devices offer something for every workstyle and workspace – from personal video conferencing devices like the Poly Studio P Series, or the Poly Studio USB, Poly Studio X30 and Poly Studio X50 video bars for small, medium and large meeting rooms. These pro-grade devices deliver the best audio and video so you can command the conversation and make the most of your meetings, wherever work happens.

Conference Room Heroes

The Poly Studio X70 video bar and Poly Studio E70 intelligent camera are conference room heroes, offering the best audio and video meeting experience available for attendees in the room, and for those joining remotely, making either option the perfect choice for hybrid working environments.

Poly Studio X70 & Studio E70 notable features:

Pricing and availability

