On Visualization Technologies: Avocor

AVT Question: Please share insight into display technology trends, new form factors, and applications.

Thought Leader: Dana Corey, Senior Vice President at Avocor

An essential for every breakout area, meeting space, and classroom is the large-format display—our specialist subject here at Avocor. During downtime, however, a display is often asleep and forgotten about until the next meeting or presentation. How can displays be working harder to earn their prime position in real estate?

A key trend is for multifunctional all-in-one solutions that work harder and make long-term sense for the initial outlay investment." — Dana Corey, Senior Vice President at Avocor

A key trend is for multifunctional all-in-one solutions that work harder and make long-term sense for the initial outlay investment. Corporate and education decision-makers want to invest in solutions that can provide high performance but also deliver value.

At Avocor, we have forged an alliance with Rise Vision. Every Avocor display will now include Rise Vision digital signage software as standard, providing an out-of-the box multi-purpose tool for collaboration and digital signage use.

These solutions resonate with IT managers and executives looking for efficiency but also align perfectly with market trends that are increasingly favoring integrated solutions. By turning displays into digital signage tools, it gives displays greater purpose and helps to reinforce a positive culture and informed workplace.

This integration also creates a powerful security tool, providing instant emergency alerts across the entire network of Avocor displays on a campus. For example, if there is an intruder on a school campus, every classroom can be instantly alerted and given consistent safety instructions.

Rise Vision remote management simplifies the maintenance and updating across campus-wide display networks. What’s more, users can design and update digital signage content from more than 500 templates and relay this across the network, instantly.

