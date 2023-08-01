On Streaming: Panasonic Connect

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for planning to integrate the next-gen streaming media ecosystem.

Thought Leader: Keith Vidger, Principal Technical Consultant at Panasonic Connect North America

The availability of live streams for important events, whether that be a company all-hands meeting or a college graduation, has become a non-negotiable. AV and IT teams for enterprises and educational institutions must make sure their AV ecosystem is able to capture and transmit real-time footage of these events in a seamless way for those tuning in from remote locations, and those who want to play it back later. While a clear video with smooth transitions is a key contributor to bringing the event to life for the audience, audio is just as crucial—although often overlooked.

AV and IT teams cannot discount audio when it comes to their streaming ecosystem." —Keith Vidger, Principal Technical Consultant at Panasonic Connect North America

We’ve all experienced how a live televised event can be suddenly halted if the audio cuts out, or worse, if the screen freezes and both audio and video experience interruption. The same goes for a webinar or a virtual sermon from a house of worship. AV and IT teams cannot discount audio when it comes to their streaming ecosystem. While it may sound simple, the value of a quality wireless microphone system that can reject interference and seamlessly fit into their tech stack cannot be underrated. With a little bit of advanced planning to make sure that everyone who will be speaking is set up with correctly positioned wireless or even hard-wired microphones, AV crews can ensure a consistent sound experience for the audience.

