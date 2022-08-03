On AV Control 2.0: Yamaha Unified Communications

AVT Question: Please share insight into the importance of AV control in today’s environment and what to expect in the near future. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Holger Stoltze, PH.D., Senior Director of Technical Sales and Marketing at Yamaha Unified Communications (opens in new tab)

The new era workplace and campus must be flexible. Students and employees have more autonomy now than ever; and the demand for hybrid environments is only increasing. As IT managers reevaluate room needs and look for ways to increase flexibility, AV control systems cannot be overlooked. Here are three reasons why they will be a key driver to a successful, hybrid environment:

First, they enable simplicity. AV control systems unify communications across campuses and offices, regardless of room size or different equipment complexities. This unification simplifies day-to-day usage, making all rooms feel familiar while creating a user-friendly experience.

Over time, utilization data for all room aspects can be turned into analytics, which can then be used to make informed decisions." —Holger Stoltze, PH.D., Senior Director of Technical Sales and Marketing at Yamaha Unified Communications

Second, they encourage productivity. Without an AV control system, users are forced to wrangle with confusing remotes, controllers, and wires. The time it takes to understand each different room’s setup often cuts into valuable meeting time. An intuitive AV control system allows anyone the ability to quickly connect their own devices and share content. In an office setting, this leads to fewer support calls, which results in increased productivity. In an educational setting, this allows teachers to make the best use of class time and deliver the lesson with clarity, so students can focus more easily.

Lastly, AV control systems can help campuses and offices achieve energy efficiency and cost savings. Because the hybrid environment story is still being written, companies and universities aren’t quite able to predict room usage yet. To avoid overspending on utilities or support staff, AV control systems allow rooms to be managed, reconfigured, and controlled by help desks, AV/IT teams, or integration partners remotely. Furthermore, AV control systems constantly collect utilization data for the room, participants, and equipment in the room. Over time, utilization data for all room aspects can be turned into analytics, which can then be used to make informed decisions.

Roadmaps to IC22: InfoComm 2022 Exhibitors Share Insider's Perspective

Check out the more than 50 Roadmaps here! (opens in new tab)