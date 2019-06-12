Off and Running!

Under the new name and mission, AVIXA has found inspiration and purpose in the global, experience-driven culture. That confidence is in evidence all over the show floor, which will hum with fun and connection, theatrical displays and audio, new technologies and the sense of reunion that goes with seeing your peers in person. So what will you do to contribute? What energy will you bring to the show floor? What will you explore? Who will you help?

We can orient off two broad themes. First, InfoComm is the hub where we network and see things with our own eyes and build professional knowledge.

Second, InfoComm is where AVIXA demonstrates the work it does all year to be a catalyst for growth in the AV market.

Setting the scene at InfoComm 2019

So look around with a discerning eye to see the connections for your business or enterprise. For example, AVIXA’s market intelligence has identified hospitality as a growth market, growing 9 percent as compared to 5 percent for the industry as a whole. Just one example: today through Friday, AVIXA is hosting an invitation-only experience for hospitality executives to expose them to everything from wayfinding to video-mapping.

“We’re letting these executives experience the broad palette of solutions available. We are making sure people who are investing in hospitality are aware of the benefits of AV and plan for that,” explains AVIXA CEO David Labuskes, CTS.

Labuskes says the show floor is key to delivering that message, regardless of vertical. And whatever your vertical, there will be programming at AVIXA’s Center Stage (booth 3161) to fuel your imagination—thanks to Program Director Kirsten Nelson and a great lineup of speakers who will discuss retail, hospitality, esports, behavioral analytics, branding and more, along with classics such as speech intelligibility.

Networking events will include the AVIXA Women’s Council Breakfast, Thursday at 7:30 a.m., the AVIXA Foundation 5K Walk/Run on Friday at 7 a.m., and the Diversity in AV reception at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Don’t miss the Audio Demo rooms—an outstanding chance to tune in to the specifics of a wide variety of world-class speakers. On the video side, new this year is a dramatic 360-degree projection-mapped installation inspired by the all-seeing ninth century Slavic god Sviatovid. It’s located in Hall E of the Convention Center and makes a vivid statement about what is visually possible in AV.

Over the next three days, the InfoComm show floor will be a three-dimensional platform of technology and networking—a chance to experience many aspects of the AV industry first-hand. As Labuskes sums up, “It’s a physical manifestation of the global marketplace.”