Manufacturer's Showroom Showcase

Absen

Website: www.absen.com

Location: Shenzhen, China

Showroom Dimensions (square feet): 11,409 sq. ft.

Brands or Products Featured: 15 Absen products including Acclaim Series, Polaris Series, N Plus Series, and more.

Fun Fact: The showroom is part of the larger Absen Manufacturing complex at the corporate HQ in Shenzhen, China.

Sony Electronics

Website: https://sonycine.com/dmpc/

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Showroom Dimensions (square feet): 3,500 square-foot sound stage and a 1,100 square-foot photo studio

Brands or Products Featured: Sony’s Cinema Line cameras such as VENICE, FX9, FX6, FX3 as well as professional display technology including BVM-X300 and BVM-HX310 professional monitors, 4K and 8K Pro BRAVIA displays and a Crystal LED direct view display system.

Fun Fact: The 27-seat Viewing Room is home to Sony’s Crystal LED display. The 24’ wide display system has over 37 million sub-pixels and an ultra-wide aspect ratio of 2.66:1, making it ideal for displaying anamorphic VENICE content. The DMPC also has a dedicated Workflow Suite featuring the industry’s leading post-production tools, including the ability to color grade XAVC, RAW, and X-OCN files on HD, UHD, 4K and even 8K displays in both SDR and HDR.