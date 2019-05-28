InfoComm 2019 will set the stage for the rest of the year with hundreds of new products being released at the show. Here are the collaboration products you need to see at InfoComm 2019.

Aveo Systems Mira Connect 10 Booth 4480 New easy-to-set up 10" AV touch-panel control system with wall-mount and tabletop options delivers intuitive room control with one-touch audio and video dialing to meeting rooms of all sizes.



BTX Technologies Huddly IQ Booth 1654 Huddly IQ combines the power of artificial intelligence with Scandinavian design simplicity, delivering a smarter conference camera for an amazing meeting experience. Huddly IQ is the future of online meetings. ClearOne Collaboarte Live 1000 Booth 4043 ClearOne COLLABORATE Live 1000, featuring the Beamforming Microphone Array Ceiling Tile, delivers the ultimate video collaboration solution to empower users to collaborate in large conferencing space environments with unmatched audio and video, interactive whiteboard, presentation, recording, streaming and cloud connectivity. Mersive Solstice Pod Gen3 Booth 3961 The Mersive Solstice Pod Gen3 delivers the industry's most powerful meeting space platform. Solstice now includes wireless 4K streaming, Solstice Ink collaborative markup, wired input, dual display support, and POE+. Nureva HDL300 Audio Conferencing System Booth 4467 The HDL300 system with patent-pending Microphone Mist technology is a commonsense revolution in audio conferencing. Easy installation, continuous auto-calibration, and true full-room pickup in a budget-friendly package. PanaCast 3 video camera Booth 4271 Jabra PanaCast 3, the first intelligent panoramic video system with ~40 megapixels capacity, integrates three 13-megapixel cameras, stereo microphones and advanced software to deliver 100% video coverage, 100% audio capture and 100% data sensing. WolfVision Cynap Pure Booth 1735 Cynap Pure enables app-free wireless screen sharing for all smartphones, laptops, and tablets. 4K output, plus AirPlay, Miracast, and Chromecast mirroring support make it an exciting addition to the Cynap family. Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System with XW-CS-700 Wireless Extension Microphone Booth 4961 Yamaha has added the XW-CS-700 wireless extension microphone to its CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System. The unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate mic extends audio pickup while eliminating cable clutter in larger huddle spaces.