5 AV Companies Playing a Role in the Big Games

From immersive lighting at Super Bowl LVI to 2300+ microphones, broadcast intercom systems and production equipment supporting the XXIV Olympics, these AV companies go big.

Without innovative AV equipment and the staff to make the magic happen, sporting events would only be viewed by live audiences—and the rest of us would miss out. 

Here are five AV companies making sure we're able to engage. 

Sony Plays a Supporting Role in 2022 Olympic Winter Games NBC Sports has selected Sony Electronics to provide broadcast and production equipment for its coverage of the XXIV Olympics from Beijing, and is utilizing Sony’s Professional Services Group at the NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Conn.

Samsung Reveals The Infinity Screen at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium Built for the future and positioned 122 feet above the playing field, The Infinity Screen by Samsung has the largest LED content playback system ever deployed. SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles hosted Super Bowl LVI.

PixMob Wireless Lighting Scores Big with Immersive Experience at Super Bowl LVI PixMob provided 70,000, NOVA-powered LED laminates to all live audience members at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. The Montreal-based company is known for creating immersive experiences specializing in wearable technology, wireless lighting, and crowd activation. 

TVU Networks Expands Customer Support for Beijing Olympics TVU Networks is offering expanded customer support and new solutions for the Beijing Winter Olympics. 

Beijing’s Winter Sports Spectacular is Broadcast with over 2,300 Audio-Technica Microphones Audio-Technica is once more supporting the host broadcaster of China’s most significant live sporting event this winter with an exceptional number of microphones, headphones and associated accessories. 

