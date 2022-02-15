PixMob Wireless Lighting Scores Big with Immersive Experience at Super Bowl LVI

PixMob provided 70,000, NOVA-powered LED laminates to all live audience members at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. The Montreal-based company is known for creating immersive experiences specializing in wearable technology, wireless lighting and crowd activation.

The new NOVA-powered LED laminates are brighter than any device the company made previously. Each laminate has 10 times the brightness of the popular LED event wristbands PixMob is renowned for, and is the same technology now used in the permanent installation built into the seats of the SAP Center, home of the San Jose Sharks.

The result was sensational, transforming the audience into a vibrant, pulsating and entrancing canvas of light.

The PixMob NOVA Laminates at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI (Image credit: PixMob)

PixMob’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show experience this year was their third straight, and fourth overall. It follows unforgettable success at last year’s halftime show featuring The Weeknd, and at the Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performances the year before, both shows together totalling over 200 million viewers.

PixMob were challenged to develop immersive illumination technology that would not just function but enthrall in the daylight-filled stadium, requiring the brightest tech yet. NOVA, a new family of high-brightness PixMob products were just the ticket. (Image credit: PixMob)

PixMob’s Year of Rebirth

PixMob Created a Canvas of Light at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (Image credit: PixMob) “When we saw the stadium with its clear roof for the first time, we thought this might be tough. With our engineers, we got to work and did some electronic alchemy to take an existing circuit and super charge it. As we like to say, we must innovate or disappear,” said Vincent Leclerc, CEO, PixMob.

Recent times created unprecedented challenges across industries and especially live events. But at PixMob, adversity has also inspired creativity and opportunity, as well as renewal and rebirth over the past year.



PixMob is renowned throughout the entertainment industry for its respected events record, from tours with Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny and the Spice Girls to the opening ceremonies of the Sochi Winter Olympics as well as NBA and NHL playoff games, including the Montreal Canadiens’ storybook run to the Stanley Cup finals in 2021. But last year, PixMob also lent its expertise to a bold new initiative tackling the pandemic in the events, commercial and industrial sectors with the creation of Safeteams. Utilizing PixMob’s proprietary wearable technologies, Safeteams assists organizations wishing to reopen or maintain safe operations during COVID-19, and currently helps protect over 18,000 workers against COVID-19 and its variants.

Don't Know PixMob?

PixMob is a wireless lighting company specialized in creating immersive experiences involving the audience at live events, and is known for an unforgettable experience connecting the crowd to the stage. PixMob controls wearable LED devices using infrared light to create multi-colour effects in the audience in sync with sound, visuals and performances. People become part of the show as each PixMob device becomes a pixel transforming the crowd into a huge luminous canvas for an unforgettable experience connecting the crowd. PixMob technology has enhanced and activated crowds at over 2,000 different events, and the company has worked with a number of notable clients including the NFL (Super Bowl Halftime Shows), the Olympic Games, Eurovision, Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny and Ariana Grande, among many others.