NBC Sports Selects Planar Display Technology for its Production of Olympic Winter Games

NBC Sports has selected Planar to provide fine pitch LED video wall display technology for its production of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games, from Beijing, China, February 2–20, 2022. The announcement was made today by Atila Ozkaplan, Vice President of Production Operations, Olympics for NBC Sports Group and Adam Schmidt, Executive Vice President for Planar.

NBCUniversal provides coverage of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games from Feb. 2-20, featuring a Winter Olympics-record 2,800+ hours of coverage across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. The Opening Ceremony was presented on Friday, Feb. 4, live in the morning and again in primetime on NBC and Peacock. Similar to recent Winter Games, NBC’s primetime Olympic coverage began the night before the Opening Ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 3. Coverage began on Wednesday, Feb. 2, on USA Network and Peacock. NBCUniversal is presenting its 18th Olympic Games, 12th consecutive overall, and sixth straight Winter Games, the most by any U.S. media company.

NBC Sports’ Beijing set will showcase the award-winning Planar TVF Series LED video wall, with a 1.8mm pixel pitch that will power broadcast coverage from Studio A, with over 200 LED displays delivering more than 15 million pixels of resolution. NBC Sports will utilize the video wall, designed for superior on-camera performance, to achieve popular resolutions and deliver clear, crisp images at nearly every angle and viewing distance.

“We are thrilled to feature this state-of-the-art LED video wall technology in our Beijing studio for the Winter Olympics,” said Ozkaplan. “After incorporating the industry leader’s display technology in previous Olympic Games, I’m confident they’ll deliver the continuous operation and unparalleled visual performance NBC Sports requires to engage audiences and create impactful viewing experiences.”

“It’s a tremendous honor to partner with NBC Sports to return as its display technology provider for this event,” said Schmidt. “Our LED video wall solutions bring stories to life with cutting-edge capabilities, the finest pixel pitches and seamless, bright, ultra-sharp images, and we’re excited to help enhance NBC Sports’ broadcast coverage for viewers.”

