14 AV/IT Articles You Love

Because we’re softies at heart, we thought we'd take this Valentine’s Day to celebrate 14 articles that you’ve shown the most love, on AVnetwork.com during the past six months.

1: SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2021 Always an industry favorite. Year-after-year, the Systems Contractor News reporting of the top systems integrators is our energizer bunny.

2: Meyer Sound Resumes the Long Strange Trip with Dead & Company on Tour Meyer Sound's enduring relationship with the Grateful Dead (and subsequent spin-offs) extends back prior to the company's founding in 1979, with company President & CEO John Meyer consulting on the legendary Wall of Sound. The band was often heard through the Meyer-designed JM-3 and JM-10 loudspeakers from McCune Audio shortly thereafter.

3: Exclusive Interview: QSC Creates Two Independent Divisions Capitalizing on its strengths in pro audio and AV/IT systems, QSC is undergoing a realignment of the organization to unlock new growth and better serve its customers.

4: Winners Announced: Best of Show and Best of Market at InfoComm 2021 for AV Technology and Digital Signage Our judges are experts in the categories of products we have chosen for them to evaluate and always remain anonymous to the manufacturers. They are your peers, AV/IT managers, directors, and engineers, or industry consultants and integrators.

5: Audinate Responds to the Dante Supply Chain Question AV Technology reached out to Audinate to respond directly to questions that have been on everyone’s mind regarding Dante.

6: LG Debuts 136-inch All-in-One LED Display LG Business Solutions USA has launched a 136-inch All-in-One LED display designed for ease of installation and portability when integrated with an optional mobile stand.

7: AV/IT Industry Acquisitions, Reorgs & Partnerships - 2022 is Off to a Quick Start With no fewer than a dozen announcements of acquisitions, reorganizations, partnerships, and rebranding, the AV/IT industry is poised for change in 2022. The more than 30 acquisitions of 2021 are having an impact today, with announcements from Almo and AVI-SPL leading the pack.

8: SCN 2021 Installation Product Awards At a ceremony at InfoComm on Tuesday, Systems Contractor News content director Mark Pescatore announced the winners of the 2021 Installation Product Awards, with wins from manufacturers including ClearOne, Kramer, Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Shure, Crestron and more.

9: Selecting the Right Microphone for Your Conference Room As the hybrid work model continues to evolve, AV systems, particularly the audio component, have become a focus for improvement. Without intelligible audio, communication is tremendously difficult.

10: Samsung Reveals The Infinity Screen at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium Samsung and SoFi Stadium revealed the name of the 70,000 square-foot, dual-sided center-hung video board at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. The Infinity Screen features what Samsung describes as the most LEDs ever used in a sports or entertainment venue.

11: SCN 2021 Installs of the Year SCN celebrates the firms that went above and beyond to create ultimate user experiences with our 2021 Installs of the Year.

12: The Ghost in the HDMI Machine HDMI is sensitive to a number of manufacturing decisions and installation conditions that can result in system failures.

13: North Carolina at Chapel Hill Opens Esports Arena UNC-Chapel Hill has put targeted programming and support models in place to both increase gaming in a healthy way and curtail negative effects of gaming.

14: 23 Conferencing Audio Products for 2022 Hybrid meetings and remote classes have punctuated the need for quality audio and speech intelligibility, near and far. Microphones, speakers, DSPs, video conferencing bars, and more.

And an Extra Kiss: Celebrating 40 Years of Organic Diversity and The Metal Women of FSR From its inception in 1981, the multi-cultural team at FSR embraced diversity and gender equality. In an interview with FSR’s president, Jan Sandri we talk about diversity and celebrate the women of FSR’s metal shop.