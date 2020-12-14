LG Debuts 136-inch All-in-One LED Display

The What: LG Business Solutions USA has launched a 136-inch All-in-One LED display designed for ease of installation and portability when integrated with an optional mobile stand.

The What Else: The LG LED display features 1,920x1,080 resolution, a 1.56mm pixel pitch, and a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, making it possible to view detailed information at various distances. It operates at 800 nits of brightness so it can be used in spaces with ambient light and is viewable up to 160 degrees off-axis horizontally and vertically. The LG LED All-in-One 136-inch display comes with three HDMI inputs, audio out and a variety of input ports available on the side of the display.

The LG LED All-in-One 136-inch display comes ready to wall mount in landscape mode, which provides a slim form factor and is ADA compliant. It can also be attached to an optional mobile stand on wheels, so users can place and re-place their LED display wherever they need it. The optional mobile stand offers motorized height adjustment so it can be adjusted for an optimal viewing experience whether viewers are standing or sitting.

“Direct-view LED display technology has improved significantly over the past several years to the point where they can now be used cost effectively in enterprise settings as a bright, immersive alternative to other display technologies like projectors or flat-panel video walls,” said Dan Smith, vice president, business development, LG Business Solutions USA. “Because LG’s 136-inch All-in-One LED display is so easy to setup and maintain, we expect it to be used in a variety of applications, from corporations to education institutions.”

The Bottom Line: The LG LED All-in-One 136-inch display (model LAEB015) comes ready to assemble in a professional, wheeled flight case making it easier to transport and install in a conference room, lobby, classroom or other location. The display itself comprises just two mounting cabinets with an embedded controller, to which, once secured together, the installer attaches 72 individual LED modules.