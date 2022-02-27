PRISM SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS OPEN!

The Prism Scholarship was founded by HETMA in partnership with AVIXA to encourage women, LGBTQIA+, Black, Latino, Asian, Indigenous, disabled persons, and anyone who identifies as being underrepresented in the AV industry, to become active leaders and role models within higher education technology.

This groundbreaking collaboration offers a tremendous opportunity to employees in higher ed institutions who do not have access to professional development funds. Recipients of the scholarship receive a one-year Elite Membership to AVIXA, inclusive of the entire online catalog of education, access to a virtual Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) prep course and course materials, the coverage of exam fees for the CTS exam, mentorship by a HETMA member, plus a trip to a future InfoComm show.

There are a total of ten scholarships to be awarded in May 2022 and applicants do not need to be a member of HETMA to be selected. Deadline to apply is April 31, 2022!

Spread the word to your staff, network, friends, and AV industry colleagues, encouraging them to APPLY TODAY!

If you have any questions, please email dei@hetma.org.

To learn more about HETMA and join for free, visit https://www.hetma.org.