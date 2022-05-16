ISE2022 Tales from the Twitterverse

Even though there was always hope, Integrated Systems Europe 2022 was successful beyond anyone's wildest dreams. AV Technology's Cindy Davis shares highlights of #AVtweeps at #ISE2022 through the lens of Twitter.
(Image credit: Future)
During the past two-plus years, exponentially more in-person trade shows were canceled than were hosted. The world and our AV industry have been on a roller coaster ride of on-again-off-again, on-again masking mandates due to COVID variants.
Last October, InfoComm 2021 was the first of our industry events to brave the waters and hold an in-person event. It was a great success by most accounts, albeit significantly smaller. We were clamoring for the chance to connect in person again, and for those who attended, it was the first step towards getting back to the AV life we love. The common refrain at the show's close was, "see you at ISE."
When the edict came down that because of another COVID surge, Integrated Systems Europe would be moving from its traditional February slot to May. The collective sigh was palpable. Was this the death knell for our industry shows?
A Groundswell of Hope
There was a groundswell of hope leading up to the debut of ISE at the Fira de Barcelona, Gran Vía, from May 13, 2022. At the press event the morning of the show, Integrated Systems Event's managing director, Mike Blackman, shared early registration numbers which surpassed what most expected. The excitement was building.
Attendees waiting for the show to open packed the lobby as dense as any other year. Making my way from one booth appointment to the next felt as crowded as the last ISE in Amsterdam, with one marked difference—the Fira de Barcelona, Gran Vía was easy to navigate.
On May 13, the official final numbers were released: 834 exhibitors in 48,000 square meters of show floor across six technology zones, with 43,691 unique attendees from 151 countries, making 90,372 visits to the show floor.
The In-person Factor
The reason for attending industry trade shows is to kick the tires of new products and technologies announced. Many of us hadn't seen some of the new products announced during the past 18 months. But there's no denying that the people really make shows worth attending. Whether it's meeting someone for the first time that you've only corresponded with via email, reconnecting with old friends, or meeting new ones, nothing can replace the dynamic of an in-person show.
Following are only some of the highlights that tell the story of #ISE2022 through the tweets of the #avtweeps community.
