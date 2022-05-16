#ISE2022 Tales from the Twitterverse

Even though there was always hope, Integrated Systems Europe 2022 was successful beyond anyone's wildest dreams. AV Technology's Cindy Davis shares highlights of #AVtweeps at #ISE2022 through the lens of Twitter.

(Image credit: Future)

During the past two-plus years, exponentially more in-person trade shows were canceled than were hosted. The world and our AV industry have been on a roller coaster ride of on-again-off-again, on-again masking mandates due to COVID variants.

Last October, InfoComm 2021 was the first of our industry events to brave the waters and hold an in-person event. It was a great success by most accounts, albeit significantly smaller. We were clamoring for the chance to connect in person again, and for those who attended, it was the first step towards getting back to the AV life we love. The common refrain at the show's close was, "see you at ISE."

When the edict came down that because of another COVID surge, Integrated Systems Europe would be moving from its traditional February slot to May. The collective sigh was palpable. Was this the death knell for our industry shows?

At the press event the morning of the opening of the show, Integrated Systems Event's managing director, Mike Blackman (right), shared highlights of what to expect during the next few days.  (Image credit: Future)

A Groundswell of Hope

There was a groundswell of hope leading up to the debut of ISE at the Fira de Barcelona, Gran Vía, from May 13, 2022. At the press event the morning of the show, Integrated Systems Event's managing director, Mike Blackman, shared early registration numbers which surpassed what most expected. The excitement was building. 

Samantha Ward, @SamWildwoodPR Kicking off with an inspiring projection mapping visual treat @Fira_Barcelona Montjuic tonight. A beautiful opening @GFlaix to a much anticipated week for #avtweeps #ISE2022 (Image credit: Future)

Attendees waiting for the show to open packed the lobby as dense as any other year. Making my way from one booth appointment to the next felt as crowded as the last ISE in Amsterdam, with one marked difference—the Fira de Barcelona, Gran Vía was easy to navigate. 

On May 13, the official final numbers were released: 834 exhibitors in 48,000 square meters of show floor across six technology zones, with 43,691 unique attendees from 151 countries, making 90,372 visits to the show floor.

The In-person Factor

The reason for attending industry trade shows is to kick the tires of new products and technologies announced. Many of us hadn't seen some of the new products announced during the past 18 months. But there's no denying that the people really make shows worth attending. Whether it's meeting someone for the first time that you've only corresponded with via email, reconnecting with old friends, or meeting new ones, nothing can replace the dynamic of an in-person show.

Following are only some of the highlights that tell the story of #ISE2022 through the tweets of the #avtweeps community.

@cindydavis_avit Setup day @Audinate and @EpsonAmerica (Image credit: Future)

We work hard on the #ISE2022 show floor, but then there’s the sunset over Barcelona… #SCNmag (SCN's content director, Mark Pescatore). (Image credit: Future)

@mokinagarcia Today is the day! Welcome #ISE22 @Fira_Barcelona @Barcelona_BCB (Image credit: Future)

@WildwoodPR did an outstanding job helping the press navigate ISE. The show floor was packed.  (Image credit: Future)

This ISE was as much about learning about the new products and technologies shown as it was reconnecting with #awtweeps. @cindydavis_avit @AVTechnologyMag  @SCNmag @coryschaeffer @GinaSans  @josiahway  @tdalbright @ellis_owen @joelloyd @NJDavidD and the throngs that got together at the @PeerlessAV party! (Image credit: Future)

SCN's content director (left), Not sure if there’s a competition for most crowded booth at #ISE2022, but @SamsungBizLED is definitely in the running. Be sure to get a look at the new models of The Wall LED displays. #SCNmag  (Image credit: Future)

@Jabra_US Dynamic Composition autonomously creates equitable segmented view with Panacast 50 #Collaboration #hybrid (Image credit: Future)

You never know who you’re going to see at #ISE2022. Here’s Omer Brookstein, one of #TheNine. Read more about him at http://avnetwork.com. (Image credit: Future)

@Kev_McLoughlin  @AVIXAWomen panel with superstars of AV @gregjeffreys @cab4dj @SarahAVIXA @WomenInLive, Malle Kaas and more, sponsored once again by @ShureUK @AVIXA @PeerlessAV (Image credit: Future)

@KramerElec So excited to be part of ISE showcasing our new brand and an ecosystem of AVoIP solutions and audio-visual breakthroughs that connect the physical and digital worlds (Image credit: Future)

@Barco Have you seen our floating diamond yet? Created together with @DirtyMonitor, the diamond #projectionmapping shines as an example of how content and technology can complement each other in delivering an amazing visual experience (Image credit: Future)

@gaby_rand AVIXA Diversity Council panel  (Image credit: Future)

@NETGEAR ⁦⁦Laurent Masia demonstrated ⁦⁩ new compact series of switchers. (Image credit: Future)

@shure⁦⁩ demo n Microflex And Stem Ecosystems #ISE2022 - seeing MXA920 for first time - rapid deployment, tracking, MS certification, & improved audio. (Image credit: Future)

spectacular #immersiveArt experience-wind down the show with a zen-like experience located at end of the ⁦⁩ near Halls 6/7. 20-plus ⁦⁩ projectors @Fira_Barcelona @Barco  Companies that contributed to a great immersive experience: @Barco @AdamsonSystems @LANG_AG @AVDrop @AVStumpfl @middleatlantic (Image credit: Future)

See You Next Year!

@ISE_Mike The City of Barcelona really got behind and supported ISE. Thank you Barcelona for a wonderful welcome. See you again next year 31 January to 3 February 2023. (Image credit: Future)
