Free Webinar: The Hybrid Campus

AV Technology is hosting a free webinar titled "The Hybrid Campus" on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. ET.

(Image credit: Future)

Industry veteran and regular AV Technology contributor Cindy Davis will moderate a panel featuring manufacturer executives and AV managers from two of America’s top universities. Panelists include Nancy Knowlton, co-founder and president of Nureva; Rony Sebok, co-founder and VP of technology at 1 Beyond; Nathan Graham, director, center for digital and media initiatives at Johns Hopkins University; and Joe Way, PhD, CTS, director of learning environments information technology services at the University of Southern California.

“With the fall semester underway, I've interviewed many AV/IT directors, educational technologists, and the newly minted roll, of director of hybrid technology,” Davis said. “The common thread is that every day brings a new challenge, but the teaching and learning must go on. I'm excited to bring together a panel of higher education experts to discuss how to provide flexibility and scalability, and ensure the best-quality outcome, near and far.”

To learn more and register, click here.