Digital Signage Expo Announces 2019 APEX Award Finalists

Digital Signage Expo has announced 36 finalists for the 15th annual APEX Awards.

The 2019 APEX Awards, presented by the Digital Signage Federation, are designed to recognize and honor achievement in the installation of digital displays and interactive technology and the creation of compelling viewer content. For well over a decade the APEX Awards have honored hundreds of companies around the world for their innovation.

This year’s APEX Award finalists were chosen by an independent panel of 15 industry experts and journalists from a field of 112 entrants from 13 countries vying in 12 major digital signage categories.

The list of finalists and images of the entries can be found here .

Gold, Silver and Bronze awards will be presented in each category as part of the Free Networking Reception and APEX Awards Ceremony sponsored by Gable, Peerless-AV and Samsung, Wednesday on March 27, from 5 to 7 p.m., staged at the Pavilion Ballroom at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. DSE will also present the APEX Installation of the Year, Content of the Year and Integrator of the Year Awards to three of the Gold winners.

The Digital Signage Federation’s 2019 APEX Award Finalists are:

Corporate Environments (10 entries)

Maya Holding Maya Kemer and Anatolium Marmara Retail Tower Showroom Space nominated by MAP Global – Musion Turkiye

One Culver nominated by StandardVision

TELUS Magic Doors nominated by TechTAP TELUS Vancouver Innovation Centre

Digital Out-of-Home Campaigns (3 entries)

Samsung Mobile and Starcom nominated by Vistar Media

S8 8K Media Player nominated by Socionext

Toys R Us Endless Aisle Solutions nominated by Cineplex Digital Media

Educational Environments (11 entries)

Morphogenesis- Stanford Biology Building – Anderson Krygier nominated by TSItouch, Inc.

Richmond Family Welcome Gallery at Alice Campbell Alumni Center nominated by University of Illinois Alumni Alliance

U of M McNamara Alumni Center Discovery Nexus Center nominated by Tierney Microgigantic

Entertainment & Recreation (13 entries)

“Bible Now” Reactive Media Space nominated by C&G Partners

Minnesota Vikings – The Vikings Museum nominated by Dimensional Innovations

The Parlors/Thomas Cole National Historic Site nominated by Publicis Sapient/Second Story

Experiential Design & Planning (11 entries)

Exploring Pueblo Pottery nominated by Ideum

Shogyo Mujo @ Life is Beautiful nominated by BARTKRESA Studio

The Spheres: Immersive Visitor Experience – Amazon, Downtown Seattle Headquarters nominated by YCD Multimedia and Belle & Wissell, Co.

Healthcare Environments (6 entries)

Cleveland Clinic Children’s – Interactive Lobby Experience nominated by Dimensional Innovations

Sanford Imagenetics/Sanford Health nominated by Publicis Sapient/Second Story

Sunnybrook Foundation Digital Donor Wall nominated by Envision Canada

Hospitality (5 entries)

Holland America Line/Explorations Central nominated by Publicis Sapient/Second Story

Housing Trust Group nominated by Almo Professional A/V

ROYAL WEDDING nominated by Magic Innovations

Public Spaces (10 entries)

Paseo Interlomas nominated by Kolo Digital Signage

Rooted In Greatness nominated by NEC Display Solutions of America

The Idea Exchange – The Digital Library, City of Cambridge nominated by Westbury National

Restaurants, Bars & Foodservice (7 entries)

Hotel Indigo Hsinchu Science Park nominated by Nova Media

Pink Fish nominated by ProntoTV

Tiger Nightclub nominated by Userful

Retail Environments (22 entries)

Ellynne Bridal nominated by Nanonation

Nu Xtore Shenzhen nominated by Shikatani Lacroix Design, Metathink Nu Skin (pictured)

T-Mobile Signature Stores/T-Mobile nominated by Publicis Sapient

Transportation (9 entries)

Charlotte Douglas International Airport nominated by NanoLumens

Saudi Airlines Multimedia Solutions nominated by Magic Innovations

“Skyys” in Fulton Center nominated by MTA Arts & Design

Venues (5 Entries)

Bank of America Stadium, nominated Sensory Interactive

Hale Centre Theatre nominated by Revel Media Group

Integrated 360 Video Mapping Show for Opening Ceremony of the Gyyanly

Polymer Plant nominated by Dreambox Visual Communications, Inc.