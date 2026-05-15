Klvr Launches in US to Slash Battery Costs in Pro AV

Klvr is launching in the United States with a professional-grade rechargeable battery solution that cuts costs and improves performance across live entertainment and Pro AV markets. Klvr Charger Pro enables stage managers, audio engineers, and AV professionals in music venues, houses of worship, broadcast studios, conference halls, and universities to eliminate the huge cost of single-use batteries. The solution is now available across the country from pro audio rental and AV integration partners including MBH Solutions, The Penn Group, and YAP Technologies.

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“We’re very excited about partnering with Klvr," said Tracy Dietrich, COO of specialist audio, visual, and lighting distributor MBH Solutions. "We feel the brand will be a strong addition to our offerings, providing customers a simple, flexible and cost-effective way to power multiple pro audio devices while reducing battery waste. We look forward to building the relationship.”

Founded by sound engineers and music artists, Klvr’s rechargeable battery solution is purpose-built for professional audio. It offers venues and AV teams a reliable, predictable, cost-effective way to power wireless microphones, in-ear monitoring, and other devices that are widely compatible with standard AA/AAA batteries. It has been deployed by a range of organizations to eliminate the costs of thousands of disposable batteries while increasing performance and efficiency.

Klvr Charger Pro provides a simple, flexible, and affordable solution, comprising a lightweight, 19-inch rack-mounted charger with capacity for 48 high-performance, standard-sized AA and AAA batteries for any device. Klvr’s custom 1.5V Li-Ion batteries each contain 1200 charging cycles and a 30% higher runtime than regular commercial rechargeables. By using one pack of 48 Klvr batteries to their full lifetime capacity, AV professionals can power pro audio devices every day for over three years and eliminate the cost of up to 57,600 single-use batteries, delivering significant financial savings over time.

“Houses of worship, concert halls, and corporate venues rely on wireless mics and other devices every day, but using thousands of disposable batteries to keep them powered is expensive, unreliable and a constant headache," said Stian Sagholen, CEO and Founder, Klvr. “AV teams need pro-grade batteries they can trust in critical live environments, and that work across different devices from their favourite audio brands. Our customers in the US and globally are cutting costs, lowering their environmental footprint, and delivering flawless shows with Klvr rechargeables.”