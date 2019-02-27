AVIXA to Explore the Business Benefits of AV Experiences at Passenger Terminal Expo 2019

Attendees of Passenger Terminal Expo 2019, March 26-28 in London, will get an in-depth look into the ways audiovisual solutions can improve the travel experience. David Labuskes, CTS, CEOr of AVIXA, the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, will host a session titled "The Audiovisual Future of the Passenger Terminal Experience," with speakers from Houston Bush International Airport, Miami International Airport, global design and architecture firm Gensler, and multimedia studio Moment Factory, whose audiovisual installations engage travelers from Los Angeles International Airport to Singapore Changi Airport.

"Integrated audiovisual experiences are becoming a mainstay in virtually every venue of daily life, including transportation hubs, through which millions of travelers pass," said Brad Grimes, senior director of communications for AVIXA. "At Passenger Terminal Expo, we'll specifically explore airports that are at the forefront of creating a new kind of travel experience — one that is compelling, immersive, engaging, and increasingly grounded in audiovisual solutions."

Passenger Terminal Expo is the world's largest annual airport exhibition and conference, attracting 7,400 attendees, 300 exhibitors, and 1,800 conference participants. It takes place this year at the ExCeL London.

According to AVIXA's Industry Outlook and Trends Analysis (IOTA), transportation industry spending on pro AV products and services will grow 8.8 percent annually between now and 2023. That is significantly greater than the robust 5 percent global growth of the overall pro AV market.

At Passenger Terminal Expo 2019, AVIXA CEO Labuskes will be joined by Maurice Jenkins, chief information officer of Miami International Airport; Jesus Saenz, chief operating officer of Houston Bush International Airport; Keith Thompson, principal at Gensler; and Andrew Merkin, producer at Moment Factory.

"I look forward to joining this great group in discussing not only how audiovisual solutions enhance the passenger experience, but also how they can improve operational efficiency and business outcomes," Labuskes said. "Moment Factory, an AVIXA member company, has been working in some of Skytrax's top-rated airports. Together, this panel will open eyes to new ways of applying technology to airport design."

The talk will also center on ways airport operators, architects, and technologists can best collaborate to reimagine terminal spaces. The panel will conclude with an examination of emerging technologies and their potential impact on the airport industry.

"By the end of the discussion," Grimes said, "attendees will gain a powerful understanding of how integrated audiovisual solutions are shaping tomorrow's airport terminals."