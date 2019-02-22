AVIXA Promotes Dan Goldstein to Chief Marketing Officer

AVIXA has promoted Dan Goldstein to chief marketing officer. In this role, Goldstein will lead the strategy for AVIXA's marketing, communications, market intelligence, content creation and delivery, strategic alliances, and new product innovation.

Goldstein joined the association in 2015 as senior VP of marketing and communications. He led the rebranding initiative from InfoComm International to the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA), and has built an all-new market intelligence team focused on providing the AV community with industry analytics and insights. In addition, he has concentrated on raising awareness of the business value of AV to specific end user markets—such as education, retail, hospitality, sports venues, and transportation,—by growing industry outreach and strategic partnerships.

"Dan has been a major driver in AVIXA's evolution in recent years—leading our brand transformation, market intelligence, and much more," said David Labuskes, CTS, chief executive officer, AVIXA. "Since joining the association four years ago, he has made a huge impact, and we're excited for him to take on a bigger leadership role. He has a deep understanding of the history of the pro AV industry, while also knowing that it is ever-changing. Dan not only sees that need but has been a champion for ensuring that AVIXA stays at the forefront of that change."

"AV is my passion, and it is a huge honor to be joining the leadership of AV's most influential global industry association," added Goldstein. "In my new role, I hope to build a team that truly advocates for our industry's stakeholders, sheds new light on their ever-evolving needs, and helps cement AVIXA's reputation as an innovative force for good in the AV space."

Goldstein has over two decades of AV industry experience as a professional writer, editor, public relations officer, and marketing leader. Prior to joining AVIXA, he served as a senior marketing and communications professional at the Integrated Systems Europe trade show (ISE) for seven years.