BREAKING: Navori Labs Acquires Carousel Digital Signage from Tightrope Media Systems

Quick summary:

By absorbing Carousel’s 1,100-plus customer accounts and domain expertise, Navori directly establishes strong footholds in the education and government sectors to complement its existing presence in retail, stadiums, QSR, and corporate communications.

This transaction marks Navori’s second major acquisition in short order, following its August 2025 purchase of U.K.-based Signagelive. The addition of Carousel brings over 30 digital signage specialists into Navori’s global organization, which has deployed more than 1.5 million licenses across 125 countries.

Rather than forcing a migration, Navori will maintain Carousel's standalone platform and support path. This gives enterprise clients the choice between Carousel's user-friendly, specialized CMS for lobby displays and campus communications, Signagelive, the established QL platform, or Navori's newly launched unified AI-first platform, Qompose.

(Image credit: Navori Labs)

Navori Labs has acquired U.S.-based Carousel Digital Signage from Tightrope Media Systems. The acquisition includes the Carousel business, full product line, customer portfolio, and the Carousel team of digital signage experts.

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Based in Minneapolis, Carousel has more than 1,100 customers. The company specializes in delivering enterprise experiences in the education, corporate communications, and government sectors. Carousel customers will keep their current digital signage platform and support path.

The acquisition will significantly broaden Navori's footprint in the United States, its biggest market globally, as well as expand reach in Carousel's main sectors, part of Navori's strategic growth into additional primary verticals of focus. More than 30 Carousel employees will join Navori, which has sold 1.5 million licenses globally in more than 125 countries.

"Carousel stands out as one of the easiest platforms to operate from a usability perspective, as well as having outstanding customer support, and deep knowledge of their key verticals. These are all essential for clients who may be running security or safety-critical operations across the enterprise," said Jeffrey Weitzman, CEO of Navori Labs. "Adding Carousel digital signage to Navori's full technology stack fuels the next stage of growth. We're giving our partners and end users unmatched flexibility to choose the platform that best fits their needs."

The introduction of Carousel's platform and vertical knowledge to Navori's offering strengthens its customer reach, adding education and government to Navori's focus of retail, large venues and stadiums, quick service restaurants, and corporate communications. Carousel's platform has a straightforward user interface, making it ideal for enterprise applications in digital signage installations such as lobby signage, conference rooms, and mobile messaging.

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Launching Qompose in October, a unified digital signage platform, Navori partners and end users now have a full-featured, AI-first architecture that unites simple content delivery with a precise, powerful monetization engine. Carousel bolsters Navori's digital signage offering along with Qompose, QL, and Signagelive content management systems, which Navori acquired in August 2025.