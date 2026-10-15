The State of Displays 2026: Carousel Digital Signage

AVT Question: Please share insights on how to immerse audiences, collaborate across campuses via the cloud, use AI to drive targeted messaging and gather data, increase sustainability, and reduce total cost of ownership.

Thought Leader: Amber Ward, Senior Marketing Director at Carousel Digital Signage

Engaging digital signage isn’t just eye candy; it’s about purpose. Kinetic lobby displays are great for setting a vibe, but function must come first. If a digital menu shifts to an announcement right as a customer is trying to order, the signage fails. Start with the goal and the audience, then build content that serves both.

High-quality digital signage platforms work with many popular dedicated media players, integrated displays, software-based players, and remote management systems, giving the end user choices. Amber Ward, Senior Marketing Director at Carousel Digital Signage

Effective engagement requires balancing the needs of both the audience and the content creators. In large organizations, like university campuses, relying on a single contributor often misses nuances. A more efficient workflow distributes authorship to individual departments, ensuring content is authentic and accurate. Digital signage software with role-based permissions enables a streamlined approval process: Contributors create updates, and administrators review messaging before it goes live.

One way to maximize the cost of a growing digital signage system is to invest in software that works well with mixed-device environments. High-quality digital signage platforms work with many popular dedicated media players, integrated displays, software-based players, and remote management systems, giving the end user choices. When you can leverage your own devices and manage them at scale while keeping your environment secure, the possibilities open up and total cost of ownership goes down.