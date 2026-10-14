A Major Pro AV Acquisition on the Horizon: Almo Pro AV's Parent Company to Be Acquired in March 2027

Summary:

One Equity Partners is acquiring Nexora—the parent company of Almo Pro AV—in an agreement expected to close by March 2027.

Nexora will retain its existing management team and continue operating under its current strategy.

Digital capabilities aim to give customers faster access to information while allowing manufacturer partners to connect their products with a broader target audience.

(Image credit: Almo Pro AV)

Almo Pro AV will have a new look in 2027. One Equity Partners (OEP) has begun the process to purchase its parent company Nexora and become its long-term investment partner. Based on the purchasing agreement, the transition to ownership is expected to be completed by March 2027.

For Almo Pro AV’s manufacturer partners and customers, the move supports the distributor’s continued advancements in the digital tools and services that expand market reach and allow business to be conducted more effectively. For Nexora, the agreement supports a larger investment in technology and growth across North America and Europe, with the opportunity to connect manufacturers and customers across all of its businesses.

“This partnership doesn’t change our direction. It accelerates where we’re already headed,” said Dan Smith, EVP, Almo Pro AV. “Our vendor partners and customers can continue to count on the connections they have today, combined with the specialized support that sets Almo Pro AV apart. With OEP’s investment and experience growing technology and distribution businesses, we now have a much larger platform to build on our strengths and create even greater value for our partners.”

Per Smith, this includes "a more powerful" website and improved bid registration and freight tools, designed to give customers faster access to information and free up our sales teams to focus on relationships. Manufacturers, Smith said, will receive expanded digital capabilities which will help connect their products with more customers.

According to the Nexora press release, Nexora operates through local trading brands, including Almo, Azenn Connect, CapTech, COMM-TEC, Hammer and JAM, all of which have leadership positions in their respective markets. Nexora will continue to be led by its existing management team, ensuring continuity of leadership and execution. The business will maintain its strategy to acquire and accelerate specialist local trading brands to deliver progressive technology which enriches lives.

"Today marks an exciting next chapter for Nexora," said Clive Fitzharris, chief executive officer of Nexora. "As our business continues to deliver strong growth, One Equity Partners are a partner who share our vision and ambition to accelerate the next phase of our strategy and growth."