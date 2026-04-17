Guitar Center Business Solutions Rocks Nashville with Inaugural Resonate Expo

On Thursday, April 9, 2026, Guitar Center Business Solutions hosted Resonate, its inaugural integrated technology expo, at Nashville’s Music City Center. The free one-day event brought together all the account managers across the Business Solutions brands, 30-plus key manufacturer partners, and hundreds of industry professionals, innovators and creators for a day of education, demonstrations and live experiences focused on the future of audio, video and integrated systems. Nashville, headquarters of Guitar Center Business Solutions, was selected as the host city for its reflection of today’s converging markets.

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Curtis Heath, Guitar Center Business Solutions president, gave the opening remarks, followed by a diverse lineup of sessions and experiences. Highlights included a standing-room-only keynote presentation from Coach Micheal Burt, presentations from leading manufacturers such as Shure, Logitech, QSC, Legrand, and Electro-Voice, a live radio broadcast from WSM Radio’s Lexi Carter, an appearance by the Titans Cheerleaders in support of Guitar Center’s partnership with the Titans’ new Nissan Stadium, and a Nashville songwriter round featuring hitmakers Josh Phillips and Brock Berryhill. The program also included a Guitar Center Music Foundation segment and concluded with a Pro Audio Solutions Panel titled “Technology, Workflow, and the Modern Creative Process,” featuring Nashville-based audio professionals F. Reid Shippen, Raelynn Janicke and Jamie Moore.

“Resonate was an excellent opportunity to bring together all the Business Solutions account managers, our key manufacturer partners and decision-makers across music, education and enterprise,” remarked Heath. “As systems are converging faster than organizations can adapt, the industry needs clear leadership around how everything connects, and Guitar Center Business Solutions is proud to meet that challenge. The Resonate expo marked a firm tentpole in that journey, with plenty more to come.”

(Image credit: Guitar Center, Canaan Kagay photographer)

Resonate explored the tools shaping today’s creative and technical workflows, with a robust program of presentations offering insight into emerging technologies and industry trends. The event reflects Guitar Center’s continued evolution into a full-scale professional ecosystem serving schools, studios, venues, and commercial environments nationwide. As pro audio increasingly intersects with AV and networked systems, Guitar Center Business Solutions created Resonate to meet growing demand for education, connection and real-world insight.

“What intrigued us about Resonate was its different approach, bringing together GC Pro, Custom House and AVDG to engage a broader, more diverse customer base," stated Jeff McDonald, senior sales manager, Shure North America. "It gave us the opportunity to connect with both internal teams and end users in a way that really aligns with the depth and breadth of Shure’s product portfolio. Overall, it was a fresh, well-executed format, and we’re excited to be part of something new and evolving."

The Guitar Center Music Foundation was represented by chair Curtis Heath, CFO Camber Zamperini, executive director Myka Miller, and representative Michelle Wolff. The Foundation hosted a main-stage presentation on the importance of music education, introduced by Scott Lang, founder of Be Part of the Music, reinforcing its mission to advance the healing power of music. The program featured a performance by the White House Middle School Choir, one of the Foundation’s grant recipients, led by choir director and music teacher Kendall Hoeffler.

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The day’s final presentation was the highly anticipated Pro Audio Solutions Panel “Technology, Workflow, and the Modern Creative Process,” moderated by Custom House at Guitar Center’s Davey Rieley. It featured F. Reid Shippen, a 12-time Grammy-winning producer and mixer and co-founder of ONCE.app; Raelynn Janicke, mastering engineer at Infrasonic, with credits including Zach Bryan, Lake Street Dive, Benson Boone, The Shins and Hudson Westbrook; and Jamie Moore, a multi-No. 1 songwriter whose work has been recorded by Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw, and Morgan Wallen. The discussion explored how technology integrates into today’s creative process, from songwriting and production through mastering, while highlighting how different creators rely on different tools and workflows to bring ideas to life.