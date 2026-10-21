The State of Displays 2026: SiliconCore

AVT Question: Please share insights on how to immerse audiences, collaborate across campuses via the cloud, use AI to drive targeted messaging and gather data, increase sustainability, and reduce total cost of ownership.

Thought Leader: John Tracy, Senior Vice President of Sales at SiliconCore

One of the most significant developments in display technology is the rise of the all-in-one LED display. It is making fine-pitch LED accessible to a much wider range of organizations by removing much of the complexity traditionally associated with deploying LED.

Rather than designing a display permanently into one room, organizations can now deploy large-format LED without a lengthy installation process and, with mobile solutions, move that investment between collaboration spaces, training rooms, engineering environments, and multipurpose facilities as requirements change.

When specifying a solution, look beyond pixel pitch, resolution, and brightness to how efficiently the LEDs themselves are being driven. James Pietsch, Director of Global Accounts at Scalable Display Technologies

That versatility changes the TCO conversation. A display that can serve several spaces and applications has the potential for much higher utilization over its lifetime. It also gives IT and AV teams greater flexibility to respond to evolving workflows without continually redesigning rooms around fixed technology.

However, simplicity at the front end shouldn’t mean overlooking what’s happening behind the display. As LED canvases become larger, power consumption and heat generation become increasingly important considerations for both operating cost and sustainability.

When specifying a solution, look beyond pixel pitch, resolution, and brightness to how efficiently the LEDs themselves are being driven. Technologies such as Common Cathode independently manage the voltage supplied to the LEDs, reducing wasted energy and heat.

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That can have a tangible infrastructure benefit. Highly efficient all-in-one displays can operate from a single standard power connection without additional components adding more electrical and cooling requirements. The more integrated the product—the fewer potential points of failure.

The opportunity is to make LED not only more accessible, but more usable as a flexible resource that can move with an organization while consuming less energy throughout a longer operational life.