The Insider: Adder Technology's Roadmap for InfoComm 2026

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company’s roadmap for products and solutions to be showcased at InfoComm.

Thought Leader: Duncan Miller, Director of Global Marketing at Adder Technology

At InfoComm, we're showcasing more than products and solutions; we're demonstrating how Adder is helping organizations simplify and unify control across complex AV and IT environments.

Adder is driven by a clear philosophy: deliver complete connectivity, exceptional user experiences, and the flexibility customers need to scale and evolve their operations with confidence. As AV and IT infrastructures continue to converge, organizations are looking for solutions that are secure, intuitive, and easily integrated into broader workflows.

A key focus for us has been expanding the openness of our platforms. Through enhanced API capabilities across our portfolio, we're enabling administrators, developers, and technology partners to integrate Adder solutions more deeply into control systems, management platforms, and automated workflows. As organizations look to connect AV, IT, and operational technologies more seamlessly, our APIs provide the flexibility to build tailored workflows that improve efficiency, visibility, and control.

Through enhanced API capabilities across our portfolio, we're enabling administrators, developers, and technology partners to integrate Adder solutions more deeply into control systems, management platforms, and automated workflows. Duncan Miller, Director of Global Marketing at Adder Technology

This commitment to interoperability continues with the launch of the ARDx™ Software Development Kit (SDK), which allows third parties to embed high-performance, out-of-band KVM-over-IP capabilities directly into their own applications. Together, our APIs and SDK provide customers and partners with greater freedom to integrate Adder’s technology into the ecosystems that best meet their needs.

We’re also introducing AIM 6, the latest generation of our ADDERLink INFINITY system management software. Developed in response to customer feedback, AIM 6 introduces a redesigned user interface, enhanced accessibility, greater system visibility, and strengthened security features, helping administrators and operators manage increasingly sophisticated IP KVM deployments more efficiently.

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Visit Adder at InfoComm 2026 on booth #C5449 to see AIM 6, ARDx, and our range of IP KVM solutions.