The Insider: Legrand | AV's Roadmap for InfoComm 2026

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company’s roadmap for products and solutions to be showcased at InfoComm.

Thought Leader: Kendra Philips, senior vice president af sales at Legrand | AV

At Legrand | AV, our philosophy is straightforward: customers don’t buy products, they buy outcomes. That belief shapes every conversation we have with integrators, end users, and consultants, and it’s the throughline of our InfoComm 2026 presence under the theme “Where Solutions Live.”

This year, we’re showcasing how our brands work together to solve vertical-specific challenges. In corporate, higher education, government, and commercial retail, the questions aren’t about a single mount, a single switcher, or a single rack. They’re about how the entire AV system performs over its lifecycle. Our roadmap reflects that reality.

Our roadmap will continue to prioritize interoperability, serviceability, and the kind of design integrity that makes specifying a Legrand | AV solution the right choice years after installation. Kendra Philips, senior vice president af sales at Legrand | AV

Three solutions illustrate where we’re heading. Our new Unified Cloud Platform brings AI-driven remote monitoring and management to the AV stack, giving integrators visibility, predictive insight, and recurring managed service revenue opportunities that didn’t exist before. The new Vaddio SpeakerVIEW redefines automated conferencing, intelligently tracking active speakers without the operator overhead that has historically limited adoption. And Chief continues to push display mounting forward with engineering built for today’s installations, from in-wall and portrait Tempo applications to TiLED trim solutions for dvLED applications.

What ties these together isn’t a feature list. It’s a commitment to building product families that meet integrators where they work and customers where they live. Our roadmap will continue to prioritize interoperability, serviceability, and the kind of design integrity that makes specifying a Legrand | AV solution the right choice years after installation.