The Insider: Sony Electronics' Roadmap for InfoComm 2026
Mark Bonifacio shares insights into Sony’s roadmap for products and solutions to be showcased at InfoComm.
AVT Question: Please share insights into your company’s roadmap for products and solutions to be showcased at InfoComm.
Thought Leader: Mark Bonifacio, Director, Business Management, Professional Display Solutions, Sony Electronics
At InfoComm 2026, Sony Electronics is positioning its expansive professional AV portfolio around a clear idea: empowering creativity while enhancing spaces. Our booth features displays, dvLED, projection, PTZ cameras, management tools, and partner integrations in real-world environments spanning corporate, education, command and control, retail, broadcast, digital signage, and virtual production, as well as interactive experiences and demos. As the industry transitions from standalone AV hardware toward integrated experiences, Sony is highlighting an ecosystem of solutions and alignments that facilitate communication, connectivity, learning, and engagement while making installations more intelligent, efficient, and adaptable.
Visitors will see new BRAVIA Professional BZ-P Series displays, comprised of 16 models that combine AI-powered XR processing, Deep Black Non-Glare technology, and improved energy efficiency. We’re also expanding our Crystal LED family to prioritize installation speed and accessibility. The S Series targets mid-market environments, and UNIFY provides an All-in-One entry to the portfolio, while CAPRI combines high brightness and anti-reflection, bringing virtual production capabilities to a wider audience.
Sony is also advancing automation and content capture through additions and strategic updates to its PTZ camera portfolio. The compact SRG-AS10 and SRG-XS10 deliver 4K 60p, low-light performance, flexible installation, and broad protocol support. The SRG-AS10 adds AI Auto Framing, including multi-person and basketball tracking, while firmware updates to the SRG-A40/A12 extend AI sports, stabilization, overlay, and facial recognition capabilities.
Complementary and open solutions are also a central focus for Sony. Zero Touch Provisioning, cloud-based device tools, device management, open control support, and mobile access reduce integration friction and simplify operations. At InfoComm, Sony is not simply launching products; it is presenting a connected AV philosophy built around interoperability, sustainability, automation, and practical problem-solving for spaces that work harder, look better, and evolve faster.
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Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.