The Insider: Sony Electronics' Roadmap for InfoComm 2026

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company’s roadmap for products and solutions to be showcased at InfoComm.

Thought Leader: Mark Bonifacio, Director, Business Management, Professional Display Solutions, Sony Electronics

At InfoComm 2026, Sony Electronics is positioning its expansive professional AV portfolio around a clear idea: empowering creativity while enhancing spaces. Our booth features displays, dvLED, projection, PTZ cameras, management tools, and partner integrations in real-world environments spanning corporate, education, command and control, retail, broadcast, digital signage, and virtual production, as well as interactive experiences and demos. As the industry transitions from standalone AV hardware toward integrated experiences, Sony is highlighting an ecosystem of solutions and alignments that facilitate communication, connectivity, learning, and engagement while making installations more intelligent, efficient, and adaptable.

Sony Electronics is positioning its expansive professional AV portfolio around a clear idea: empowering creativity while enhancing spaces. Mark Bonifacio, Director, Business Management, Professional Display Solutions, Sony Electronics

Visitors will see new BRAVIA Professional BZ-P Series displays, comprised of 16 models that combine AI-powered XR processing, Deep Black Non-Glare technology, and improved energy efficiency. We’re also expanding our Crystal LED family to prioritize installation speed and accessibility. The S Series targets mid-market environments, and UNIFY provides an All-in-One entry to the portfolio, while CAPRI combines high brightness and anti-reflection, bringing virtual production capabilities to a wider audience.

Sony is also advancing automation and content capture through additions and strategic updates to its PTZ camera portfolio. The compact SRG-AS10 and SRG-XS10 deliver 4K 60p, low-light performance, flexible installation, and broad protocol support. The SRG-AS10 adds AI Auto Framing, including multi-person and basketball tracking, while firmware updates to the SRG-A40/A12 extend AI sports, stabilization, overlay, and facial recognition capabilities.

Complementary and open solutions are also a central focus for Sony. Zero Touch Provisioning, cloud-based device tools, device management, open control support, and mobile access reduce integration friction and simplify operations. At InfoComm, Sony is not simply launching products; it is presenting a connected AV philosophy built around interoperability, sustainability, automation, and practical problem-solving for spaces that work harder, look better, and evolve faster.