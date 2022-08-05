The SCN Friday Rewind: Top 5 Pro AV Articles from the Week: August 1-5

We published them, you read them. In case you missed it this week, here were the five most-clicked stories from Systems Contractor News and the AV Network. (opens in new tab)

USB Type-C: One Port to Rule Them All

Although USB Type-C is one of the most sophisticated and flexible payload and power connectivity ports offered today, it is perhaps the most misunderstood consumer and commercial AV interface to date. This tiny connector’s marketplace momentum is unprecedented, expected to surpass $127 billion by 2030, according to Future Market Insights. Driving its adoption is the industry-wide move toward USB4 and Thunderbolt. The goal of this article is to provide AV professionals some clarity and foundational knowledge on USB4 and USB Type-C.

15 Hardware and Software Solutions for AV Control

From intuitive capacitive touch panel interfaces, software-based control platforms, a a new era of networked microphones, extending DisplayPort 1.2 signals up to 200m over a single LC multi-mode fiber, hardware or software gateway over the internet for remote configuration, management, and control, artificial intelligence–to provide a simple and convenient way to manage audio, a solution for powering and protecting AV systems, extend a 4K HDMI source up to 328 feet to a 4K display, a virtual control appliance, highly reliable, efficient, and robust enough to support 1000s of devices, perform tasks, schedule tasks, and execute tasks by batch, distribute up to 4K @60Hz, efficient installations with all the advanced customization, ultra-flexible 1080p transmitter and receiver pair, and instant collaborating without additional computers.

Large-Venue Projectors: Key Features for Presentations in Big Spaces

Do not adjust your screen... or your projector. Yes, our readers loved this story last week, but it is the story that keeps on going.

Live events, one of the verticals hit hard during the pandemic, are starting to see people come back. A lot of people. As COVID-19 restrictions continue to be lifted, guests and attendees are excited to be back in their element, whether it is a house of worship, music festival, or conference.

Inside DTEN’s Philosophy, Product Design and Road Map

AVNetwork recently sat down with two DTEN executives to learn about the company’s philosophy and how that translates into its product offerings. In brief: it’s all about creating collaboration equity through easy, affordable, all-in-one devices.

5 Takeaways from the AV/IT Summit 2022

The 2022 AV/IT Summit was held at Citi Field in Flushing, NY. The home of the New York Mets is amid one of the most extensive technological upgrades in all MLB, an upgrade that will continue to evolve throughout the season and into next.

Some of the Pro AV and IT industry’s most knowledgeable sources joined AV Technology’s Cindy Davis and SCN’s Mark J. Pescatore to take a look at where AV and IT are headed and some of the challenges to get there.

