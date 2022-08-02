15 Hardware and Software Solutions for AV Control

From intuitive capacitive touch panel interfaces, software-based control platforms, a a new era of networked microphones, extending DisplayPort 1.2 signals up to 200m over a single LC multi-mode fiber, hardware or software gateway over the internet for remote configuration, management, and control, artificial intelligence–to provide a simple and convenient way to manage audio, a solution for powering and protecting AV systems, extend a 4K HDMI source up to 328 feet to a 4K display, a virtual control appliance, highly reliable, efficient, and robust enough to support 1000s of devices, perform tasks, schedule tasks, and execute tasks by batch, distribute up to 4K @60Hz, efficient installations with all the advanced customization, ultra-flexible 1080p transmitter and receiver pair, and instant collaborating without additional computers. These 15 products are designed for the control of AV.

HIVE Touch (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Hall Technologies)

Hall Technologies’ HIVE Touch is an intuitive capacitive touch panel interface that seamless connects with the HIVE Cloud. It renders the HIVE’s control panels natively to deliver a dynamic user experience. HIVE Touch provides access and asset management to devices that are connected to the HIVE Cloud. HIVE Touch acts as a control system for all IP devices on the network, and with the addition of HIVE Node, it can communicate with devices via IR, RS-232, and contact closure. With built-in and wireless connectivity, the HIVE Touch can be easily integrated into a wide range of applications.

VC-4 Virtual Control (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Crestron)

Crestron’s VC-4 software-based control platform enables organizations to unify and control a growing number of devices intelligently and efficiently—from a single room to a global enterprise. VC-4 complements industry-leading Crestron hardware control systems—bringing together all the functionality of Crestron industry-leading hardware control systems with more efficient scalability. Capable of supporting up to 500 spaces on a single server, VC-4 enables mass deployment of customized or standardized configurations with the press of a button, delivering significant savings of time and labor costs while dramatically increasing the overall control platform lifecycle. Crestron Control integrates all aspects of in-room technology into a single touch screen or keypad for a consistent, simple end user control experience.

Microflex Advance MXA920 (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Shure)

Shure’s Microflex Advance MXA920 Ceiling Array Microphone ushers in a new era of networked microphones with Automatic Coverage technology that enables pre-configured audio capture with minimal set-up required. The MXA920 employs Next Generation Array Architecture for enhanced directional pickup and more natural speech. Onboard IntelliMix DSP delivers noise and echo-free performance with unprecedented audio clarity and intelligibility for AV conferencing across room types. The Microflex Ecosystem, including MXA920, can be customized and integrated with third-party AV equipment and control systems and is certified for use with popular collaboration platforms. Audio quality is crucial to effective collaboration in a hybrid setting.

DPFX-700-TR (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Opticis)

The Opticis DPFX-700-TR can extend DisplayPort 1.2 signals up to 200m over a single LC multi-mode fiber (OM3). It supports DisplayPort 1.2 standards with 21.6Gbps of bandwidth for 4K UHD (4096x2160) at 60Hz quality over 200m and full 4:4:4 color space. It transmits uncompressed, transparent data signals even when used with up to 3m copper cable as an intermediary. Customers can choose which transmitter and receiver to use in the field, so that the direct connection type module (DPFX-300-TR) can be used on one side, and the copper extension type module (DPFX-700-TR) on the other. The DPFX-700-TR was designed to be slim, light, and easy to install with perfect electrical isolation, but without electrical hazard and interference. Typical applications include medical imaging, military, digital signage, control room, simulator, or rental/staging.

Velocity Premier Services Remote Gateway (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Atlona)

Atlona’s Velocity Premier Services Remote Gateway (AT-VPS-RG) is a powerful online resource that allows dealers and AV/IT technology managers to access a Velocity hardware or software gateway over the internet for remote configuration, management, and control. Using patent-pending cloud technology, servers establish a secure proxy connection with the gateway and create exclusive links for direct access. Remote access to the gateway creates an opportunity to provide enhanced support and customer service by allowing system and device configuration, troubleshooting, credential and firmware updates, and more from any device with a browser and internet connection. The online dashboard provides centralized access for managing multiple gateways as well as storage of system backups in the cloud.

AtlasIED’s Atmosphere (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

AtlasIED’s Atmosphere digital audio system integrates a host of technologies–touchless control, automation and artificial intelligence–to provide a simple and convenient way to manage audio. The system offers the modularity, scalability, versatility and quality performance required to support the audio needs of a wide range of commercial applications, including restaurants, bars, hotels, school campuses, houses of worship and retail establishments. All components interoperate seamlessly, minimizing training time and installation, configuration and programming headaches for AV integrators. For end-users, Atmosphere’s ease of use reduces the learning curve and increases customer and employee satisfaction and engagement.

NEXSYS (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Middle Atlantic)

Middle Atlantic’s NEXSYS is the company’s latest solution for powering and protecting AV systems. NEXSYS combines power distribution and power backup into a comprehensive and cohesive product platform. The NEXSYS platform unites PDUs and UPSs with a common design, both internal and external, for a consistent aesthetic. Premium components ensure optimal power delivery and protection for sensitive AV equipment. NEXSYS will be in stock within 90 days of InfoComm. Keep an eye out for more NEXSYS platform solutions over the coming year.

Extender Box Transmitter to Box Receiver (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: C2G)

C2G’s C2G30026 HDMI HDBaseT + RS-232 and IR over Cat Extender Box Transmitter to Box Receiver (18Gbps, 4K 60Hz) allows a 4K HDMI source to be extended up to 328 feet to a 4K display using a single Cat6a cable. The ideal solution for when HDMI video and audio need to go far beyond limitations of standard HDMI cabling. The receiver supports Visual Lossless Compression (VLC), and is HDCP 2.2 compliant ensuring that the connection from the source is secure. With bi-directional Power over Cable (PoC) support, one power adapter at either transmitter or receiver side can power both units, so no additional power adapter is required.

VCA 100 (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Extron)

Extron’s VCA 100 is a Virtual Control Appliance with integrated Virtual Control Processors - VCPs designed for centralized AV control across your campus or enterprise. An entry level VCA 100 includes five VCPs and you can enable up to a total of 50 virtual control processors without recurring licensing fees. Easily deploy these VCPs on your network, then add as many traditional control ports and user interfaces as needed by integrating control system expansion interfaces, TouchLink Pro touchpanels, and Network Button Panels. Organizations will value the benefits of virtual control systems that are easy and fast to deploy, scale, and centrally manage.

SAVI Server Pro (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: SAVI)

The SAVI Server Pro is a scalable solution capable of controlling any size project with power to spare—with proven rock-solid performance. The SAVI Server Pro is engineered to be highly reliable, efficient, and robust enough to support 1000s of devices, including lighting, displays, audio, HVAC, and more. Featuring the built-in SAVI 3 control and automation system, including Creator, Canvas, and the award-winning SAVI UI, the Server Pro offers a sleek industrial design fitting into a single slot of our 3-slot 1RU chassis.

Unizon Global AV Management Platform (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: ATEN)

ATEN’s Unizon is for centrally monitoring, controlling, and managing ATEN Modular Matrix and Video Matrix solutions anytime, anywhere. It is easily deployed and integrates control of your entire installation zone, no matter how big or widely distributed. Management and configuration are simplified with the intuitive user interface that allows administrators to perform tasks, schedule tasks, and execute tasks by batch using a grouping function. When an event arises, the software will alert administrators and log the event. This centralized management software benefits system integrators with intuitive and effective features that enable fast deployment, remote monitoring, control, and management.

HDBaseT Sets (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Covid Inc)

Covid Inc.’s HDBaseT Sets are perfectly suited for education or enterprise to distribute up to 4K @60Hz video include the EHB-250-W wall plate and receiver kit, EHB-200 box set, and the EHB-220-W wall plate and receiver set. The EHB-250-W transmits HDMI and USB over a single Cat 6/6a cable up to 132 feet at 4K60Hz or 328 feet at 1080p. The receiver supports one independent analog audio and one-way RS-232 signal pass-through, with unidirectional HDMI and USB signal transmission. The decora transmitter wall plate features 1x USB 2.0 and 1x HDMI 4K60 input, and an audio input such as a microphone.

Integration Designer 11 (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: RTI)

RTI’s Integration Designer 11 Control Application Software is a major new update to this CEDIA Hall of Fame-award-winning control application software. Integration Designer 11 allows installers to achieve faster, more efficient installations with all the advanced customization for which RTI is renowned. It features time-saving performance tools, an all-new user interface template, new icons and background libraries, custom sliders, and more to personalize residential and commercial projects.

Contractor Series IP50HD (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Blustream)

With Blustream’s Contractor Series IP50HD there is essentially no limitation on project size. The Contractor Series IP50HD is an ultra-flexible 1080p transmitter and receiver pair with unrivalled installation opportunities. They are perfectly suited for a range of commercial applications requiring robust HD video-over-IP support, such as command and control rooms, digital signage, and workstation management installations. The IP50HD-TX 1080p HDMI transmitter and the IP50HD-RX 1080p HDMI video scaling receiver use H.265 compression technology to deliver HDMI, as well as bi-directional IR, RS-232, and USB/KVM, up to 100 meters over a standard 1Gb network architecture.

BrightLink 735Fi (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Epson)

Epson’s BrightLink 735Fi, 1080p 3LCD interactive laser display is network-ready with built-in 5GHz and wireless sharing via Miracast or Epson iProjection. Educators can connect, display, and share content to/from up to 50 connected devices. The 735Fi features 100-inch, 16:9 or ultra-wide 110-inch, 16:6 images—up to 75 percent more interactive space versus a 75-inch flat panel. Integrating the utility of a whiteboard, projector, and interactive display, the BrightLink 735Fi provides instant collaborating without additional computers required. Powered by a laser light source for virtually maintenance-free operation and 3,600 lumens of equal color/white brightness, delivering big, bright, easy-to-read presentations.