The Classroom of the Future, Today

At last month’s InfoComm Sneak Peek virtual event, which is available on demand, Ken Eagle, vice president of technology for Hall Technologies, participated in the panel discussion “Classroom of the Future,” which identified certain technologies hybrid classrooms should have in order to be successful. We followed up with Eagle to get additional insights about what pro AV tools will most benefit today’s students.

AVN: What are the current trends you are seeing in higher-education classroom technology?

KEN EAGLE: There are several, including:

UCC (Unified Communication and Collaboration): UCC brings together many types of communication technologies and allows them to interact with each other so that learning can happen freely and organically. It allows hardware and software to merge seamlessly, without the learner or the teacher even knowing that it is happening. For example, bringing together Zoom, Teams, and others in coordination with AV and USB devices in a room or across rooms.

HyFlex Learning: This includes both synchronous and asynchronous learning, meaning both in-room and remote students participating in a shared learning system. It requires advanced technology to pull it off effectively, and it is import because it creates a better solution for our customers, the learners, and the teachers.

Addition of USB-Based Equipment and Peripherals: USB allows teachers and students to connect interactive electric learning devices so we can share information more easily and enjoyably.

[ Video Tools for Hybrid Learning ]

With so many institutions returning to in-person learning after a year away, what can technology do to enhance the safety classroom?

Technology can help by reducing the need to touch shared surfaces. This can be done in several ways:

By installing equipment that can auto-sense a live signal and then send commands to power on all the room devices and ready systems for use.

Equipment can be installed with an auto-switch between presenters so that no one has to touch a remote or buttons on a switch.

QR are codes a great way to reduce contact with shared surfaces. A room user can a scan a QR code using their own handheld mobile device. This will load the room AV control panel on their device so that they can control the room from the safety of their own personal device surface.

[ Distance and Hybrid Learning Trends in Higher Ed ]

In the era of BYOD, what can campuses do to make operation easier for professors, and also protect their systems?

Use wireless casting devices to share content.

Install equipment that will allow recording the USB devices.

Provide password-protected streaming with auto-changing passcodes.

Install equipment that will allow direct streaming to social sites like Facebook and YouTube.

Why is it important for schools to standardize the technology they use?

The most important reason is to provide a consistent user experience for every room and every system on campus, but also a standard system will make it easier to install and support equipment. Additionally, standard equipment will make it easy for support staff to swap out equipment when needed.

